New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virtual Data Room Market by Business Function, Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336563/?utm_source=GNW

The major factors driving the growth of the virtual data room market includes increasing volumes of business data due to complexities arising from mergers and acquisitions activities and rising need for intellectual property and risk management.



Based on deployment type, the cloud deployment segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The cloud deployment mode offers operational flexibility and real-time deployment ease to companies, which could be the reason why cloud-based virtual data room solutions are gaining higher traction than on-premises virtual data room solutions.It also offers numerous benefits, including reduced operational costs, simple deployment process, and higher scalability in terms of connected resources.



The cloud-based virtual data room solutions comprise applications with a set of multiple services that are compliant with the service-oriented architecture and provide robust transformation processes to meet business objectives. The cloud deployment mode provides additional flexibility for business operations and real-time deployment ease to companies that implement real-time analysis.



Based on industry vertical, the Government segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Government agencies deal with the most critical data and handle various activities, including managing investor meetings, tackling regulatory requests, conducting merger and acquisition contract discovery, performing investigations and audits, and handling Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and public record requests.The governments across the globe are always looking out for leading investors to help build new infrastructures and offer them with stakes from railway and road assets, power plants, and ports.



These transactions and activities involve the sharing of large amounts of data and lengthy files.The physical access to these files can be vulnerable to data breaches, and if the data reaches wrong hands, it can cause the governments considerable loss.



Therefore, the governments adopt virtual data room solutions to share confidential files securely, thereby minimizing the complexities involved in the data sharing process and providing controlled access to the parties involved in transaction.



Among regions, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Developed economies such as Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, along with developing economies (China and India) are using virtual data room software and services across different industry verticals to provide effective solutions.The rapid growth of the virtual data room market in the APAC region can be attributed to the massive growth in business deals and transactions, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and fundraising, across all the industry verticals in the APAC region.



The rapid expansion of domestic enterprises as well as development of infrastructure are some of the important factors expected to drive the growth of the virtual data room market in APAC. Citrix, iDeals Solutions, and SmartRoom are some of the companies that offer virtual data room software and solutions in the APAC region to provide insights across various end-user segments.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the virtual data room market.

• By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 40%, and Tier III: 45%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%

• By Region: North America: 25%, Europe: 30%, APAC: 30%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 5%



The report includes the study of the key players offering virtual data room solutions and services.The major vendors profiled in the study are Citrix (US), Intralinks (US), Firmex (Canada), Datasite (US), iDeals Solutions (US), Drooms (Germany), EthosData (UK), SecureDocs (US), Brainloop (Germany), Ansarada (Australia), SmartRoom (US), CapLinked (US), Vault Rooms (US), Vitrium Systems (Canada), Onehub (US), ShareVault (US), HighQ (UK), DFIN (US), FORDATA (Poland), and Digify (Singapore).



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the virtual data room market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the various segments of the virtual data room segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as component, deployment mode, organization size, business function, vertical, and region.



The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall virtual data room and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report further helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336563/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001