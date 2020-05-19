Schaumburg, IL, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its rugged industrial design, HEIDENHAIN’s new shop-floor hardened GAGE-CHEK 2000 evaluation electronics box is now available. Offered as a plug-and-play embedded system along with HEIDENHAIN-brand encoders including length gages, this solid metrology unit provides reliable basic measurement of 1D values. The new GAGE-CHEK 2000 is well suited for positioning tasks on many applications, from typical measuring rooms to a harsh production environment.

Built on HEIDENHAIN’s next generation DRO software and hardware, the GAGE-CHEK 2000 offers a simple-to-view readout and up to 3-axis inputs. Its slim aluminum housing with integrated power adapter and fanless passive cooling system is exceptionally sturdy and resilient.

The GAGE-CHEK 2000’s straightforward touch screen is made of specifically hardened glass and supports multi-touch gesture control, including permitting operation with gloves. The logical arrangement of menus and elements provides intuitive user guidance in the use of various functions.

Many useful features are offered in the GAGE-CHEK 2000 including:

• A digital gage view that shows the view an operator would have used in the past with any dial gage

• Configurability of each axis for length or angle display

• Measurement series with recording of min and max values

• Simple switching of the counting direction

• Measured-value output – either manually, continuously or when triggered by a touch probe

The GAGE-CHEK 2000 is available in two main hardware variants that are each provided with standard firmware with basic functions.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

