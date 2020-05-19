CHICAGO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, announced it has joined the National Safety Council (NSC) to support its new SAFER: Safe Actions for Employee Returns task force. This new comprehensive, multifaceted initiative aligns with VelocityEHS’ continued efforts to provide employers with resources and tools to help guide them through the process of safely resuming work and operations following a crisis.



“We must all come together to share our expertise and resources to help workplaces get back up and running in the safest way possible,” said Glenn Trout, CEO of VelocityEHS and member of the NSC Board of Directors. “As companies shift their focus toward reopening during this ‘new normal’ they will likely need to adopt new practices to ensure the ongoing health and safety of their people. We look forward to working with the NSC and members of the SAFER task force to build a foundation that keeps workers safe now and well into the future.”

The NSC taskforce—comprised of member organizations, safety and health professionals, businesses, nonprofits, government agencies and trade associations, including Grainger, American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), ISSA and more—focuses on sharing their collective expertise to develop practical solutions and recommendations for U.S. employers of all sizes across a variety of industries as they reopen now and in a post-pandemic environment. From best practices to data-driven advice, SAFER will help ensure that safety remains at the core of all business decisions.

“With SAFER, we are bringing the best minds together to ensure Americans have the safest transition back to work possible,” said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. “We are thrilled to have the partnership of VelocityEHS to help us on our mission to make workplaces safer.”

VelocityEHS participation in the SAFER task force is just one more way the company is stepping up to do what it can to support businesses during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. VelocityEHS is also hosting The Short Conference , its first virtual conference on May 21, 2020 to connect the EHS community for a live, value-added event accounts for financial and time efficiencies during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Event attendees will have the opportunity to discuss key issues affecting them in this new pandemic reality and gain actionable knowledge and best-practice advice during keynotes and speaking sessions aimed at improving worker safety and health during containment and beyond. Those attending specific sessions will also be eligible to earn CEUs in ergonomics and industrial hygiene. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.ehs.com/shortconference2020/ .

Additionally, when the pandemic first hit, VelocityEHS launched its COVID-19 Resource Site which continues to serve as a central hub for valuable COVID-19 information, aimed at helping businesses prepare, prevent and protect workers from exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, including free access to key components of its EHS software platform. VelocityEHS looks forward to finding ways to promote NSC SAFER initiatives on this Resource Site, while arming safety professionals, health care workers, first responders, and more with industry-best tools to manage their chemical safety, respirator fit testing, and remote office ergonomics programs through this difficult time. Visit www.ehs.com/covid-info for more information.

For more information about the NSC SAFER task force, go to nsc.org/safer .

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

Media Contact