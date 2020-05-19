Cosemi offers the broadest portfolio of USB hybrid active optical cables on the market. Thin, flexible and light-weight, Cosemi’s USB cables are available in a variety of connector types to support high bandwidth and long length requirements for a range of applications.

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ubiquitous USB connector is found in devices of all kinds – from smart phones, tablets, computers, cameras, gaming and enterprise display consoles, and more. USB was created in the 1990s to standardize connections between different computer peripherals. With the spread of portable devices, the USB connector expanded to include a wider range of use. Today, USB remains the most accepted and widely available interconnect solution – with one estimate placing the number of USB devices worldwide at $6 billion. Cosemi Technologies Inc. , a global leader in innovative, high-speed connectivity solutions, prides itself in offering the broadest portfolio of USB hybrid active optical cables (AOCs) on the market.



Cosemi is the first company to mass manufacture USB AOCs that simultaneously support USB 3.1 Gen 2 (now called USB 3.2) and USB 2.0. With USB 3.2, cables can reach speeds of up to 10G, while USB 2.0 allows interoperability and connectivity with almost any USB device or peripheral.

Cosemi’s USB AOCs are built on the company’s patented hybrid AOC platform, combining the control and power of a copper cable with the high-speed data transfer of fiber optics. Cosemi’s cables bring a true plug-and-play experience with full compliance and compatibility with the USB standard and an optimal high data rate over long distances. Available in lengths of up to 100 meters, Cosemi’s USB AOCs are ideally suited to a variety of applications – from 4K video conferencing cameras to AR/VR headsets to leading-edge peripherals like DisplayLink-based control panels, hubs, monitors, projectors, and more.

Thin, flexible and light-weight, Cosemi’s USB cables are available in the following connector options:

Type A-A – Designed for general data extension of USB 3.2 devices, such as PCs to media servers and storage devices.

Type A-C – Designed for mobile devices using a smaller Type C connector, such as a virtual reality headset to PC or conferencing cameras to PC.

Type C-C – Designed for use when both connecting devices require the smaller Type C connector, such as tablet to portable media storage.

Type A-mB – Designed for machine vision applications using a Micro-B screw-locking mechanism for increased reliability in industrial environments.

“With a growing percentage of the workforce operating remotely, the need for connectivity is greater than ever. Home computers, mobile devices and video collaboration are all pushing the need for plug-and-play connectivity,” noted Samir Desai, senior VP of business development at Cosemi. “USB connectivity is changing from consumer passive peripheral connectivity to enterprise-class connectivity that requires high-performance, high-bandwidth and longer distances beyond just a few meters. We are continuously innovating and expanding our portfolio of AOCs to offer powerful data transmission capabilities in thin, lightweight and flexible USB interconnect solutions.”

Cosemi’s A-A and A-C USB cables are available on Amazon at https://bit.ly/CosemiUSBcables in select lengths, with the C-C cables to follow in Q3 2020. Cosemi’s USB 3.2 Type A to Locking Micro-B AOCs for industrial cameras, production items and other machine vision applications are available through distributors only. Cosemi already supports custom OEM relationships for its AOC platforms, including USB AOCs.

To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com .

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today’s unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

