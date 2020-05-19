Portland, OR, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global doors market garnered $120.80 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $182.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in consumer spending on home remodeling, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and increase in residential & non-residential construction drive the growth of the global doors market. On the contrary, fluctuation in raw materials prices and high initial costs and maintenance for automatic doors hamper the market. However, technological innovations ensure safety & security, and government investments in developing infrastructure open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario: The widespread of Covid-19 has adversely affected the global doors industry.

Due to the pandemic, employees in several countries are expected to experience a decrease in income, which would hamper the market growth

However, the adversely impacted supply chain would negatively impact on the market.

The global door market is segmented on the basis of type, material, mechanism, applications, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into interior doors and exterior doors. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into metal, wood, glass, plastic, and others. The glass segment is estimated to manifest to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the study period. However, the wood segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market.

On the basis of mechanism, the market is categorized into swing doors, sliding doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others. The swing doors segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. The sliding doors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The global doors market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. However, the region held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market.

The global doors market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as ASSA ABLOY Group, agta record ltd., FAAC S.p.A., American Automatic Doors, Inc., dormakaba Holding AG, Soc. Unipersonale, GEZE GmbH, Gilgen Door Systems AG, Godrej Security Solutions, GRAUTHOFF Türgruppe GmbH, Griffon Corporation Inc., Gretsch--Unitas GmbH, Horton Automatics, Jansen Holding GmbH, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., KONE Corporation, LABEL S.p.a., Lindner Group KG, MANUSA GEST S.L, Nabtesco Corporation, neuform-Türwerk Hans Glock GmbH & Co.KG, Portalp, Royal Boon Edam International B.V., ReinaerdtTür GmbH, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, SchörghuberSpezialtüren KG, STANLEY Access Technologies LLC., and TORMAX.

