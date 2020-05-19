ARLINGTON, VA, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The artificial intelligence industry is rapidly growing, providing an opportunity to enhance government data security in the United States. Enabled Intelligence, Inc. and SourceAmerica® have recently partnered to expand competitive integrative employment for professionals with disabilities.

Enabled Intelligence is an artificial intelligence company that provides highly secure and accurate data labeling services. SourceAmerica is a national nonprofit organization committed to providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities through its network of more than 600 community-based nonprofit agencies across the country. Together, they will work to recruit and train highly capable people with disabilities to join Enabled Intelligence’s growing tech workforce.

Enabled Intelligence is expanding its workforce to meet the U.S. government’s rapidly increasing demand for secure high-quality data labeling to support artificial intelligence technology development. The Department of Defense, intelligence agencies and other federal programs are increasingly deploying emerging artificial intelligence technologies and accurately labeled data to train those systems. Enabled Intelligence’s workforce of highly-trained U.S. based employees provide the subject matter expertise and secure systems able to handle the government's most sensitive data.

“We are honored to be working with SourceAmerica as we expand our integrated team including professionals with disabilities. People with disabilities are often overlooked as a resource but they are invaluable to us in their commitment to service and excellent labeling skills,” explained Peter Kant, CEO of Enabled Intelligence.

“SourceAmerica is pleased to partner with Enabled Intelligence to make an impact in the artificial intelligence industry,” said Vince Loose, president and CEO of SourceAmerica. “Professionals with disabilities will bring unique insights and talents to this relationship with Enabled Intelligence and their federal and commercial customers who are looking to enhance their capabilities in this area.”

About Enabled Intelligence, Inc.

Enabled Intelligence is a small company based in Arlington, Virginia providing sensitive and classified data labeling services for government and other critical artificial intelligence applications. The company is hyper focused on labeling accuracy and security employing a competitive integrated team of professionals including veterans, people with disabilities and other subject matter experts. Visit www.enabledintelligence.net to learn more.

About SourceAmerica

Established in 1974, SourceAmerica creates employment opportunities for a skilled and dedicated workforce of people with disabilities. SourceAmerica is the vital link between the federal government and private sector organizations that procure the products and services provided by this exceptional workforce via a network of more than 600 community-based nonprofits. Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, SourceAmerica provides its nonprofit agency network with business development, contract management, legislative and regulatory assistance, communications and public relations materials, information technology support, engineering and technical assistance, and extensive professional training needed for successful nonprofit management. Visit SourceAmerica.org to learn more, or follow them on Facebook (@SourceAmerica), Twitter (@SourceAmericaUS) and LinkedIn (@SourceAmerica).

