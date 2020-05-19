BIG SKY, Mont., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Big Sky Health, Inc., creators of the world’s most popular and most highly rated fasting app, Zero, announced the launch of Zero Plus, a premium offering of Zero, that provides custom, adaptive fasting plans and exclusive, science-backed content to help guide users on their health journeys.



Big Sky Health, Inc. also announced today it has raised $8 million in Series A funding, led by Greycroft. Prior to this round, Big Sky Health raised $4.2 million in funding from True Ventures, Trinity Ventures, and notable individual investors including Tony Gonzalez, Matt Mullenweg, and Mark Pincus.

Since launching in 2017, Zero has recorded over 1.5 billion hours of fasting across nearly 100 million completed fasts. The company has seen accelerated growth with active users increasing 500% since 2019 and 37 million fasts already recorded in 2020. The increase in consumer usage coupled with the brand vision set the stage for funding interest.

What began as a personal mission of recovery for Mike Maser, CEO of Big Sky Health, is now a broader mission to make fasting more accessible and personalized for all.

“We’ve built a strong relationship with our community, and we know that each fasting journey is unique. Zero Plus is for those who are seeking deeper insights and further customization. Premium subscribers or not, our community will always be our priority. We are putting the funding from Greycroft to work immediately to accelerate our mission, expand our team, and extend our leadership position in the category.”

“Consumer health and wellness is a theme we care deeply about at Greycroft and have invested behind for the last five years,” said Teddy Citrin , Principal at Greycroft. “I started out as an avid user of Zero and saw first-hand how it positively affected people’s lives. When Mike pitched us on his vision for the company, our team quickly became enamored with Mike’s personal journey, the incredible traction of the product, and the massive market potential of this business.”

Alongside the current offerings of Zero, Zero Plus provides expert resources and custom fasting plans that evolve with users over time, equipping them with knowledge and motivation to stay on track. The goal is to help scale the expertise of their team of doctors and researchers, led by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Peter Attia.

"I'm incredibly excited about what we've built with Zero Plus,” said Dr. Peter Attia, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Zero. “We're providing well-researched, curated, tailored information that can scale to millions who are interested in optimizing their health and longevity by way of a fasting practice. I've seen how fasting has worked for some of my patients, which is why it was so important to me to grow the reliable tools that are out there for others. Today, we're doing just that with the launch of Zero Plus.”

Big Sky Health, Inc. is committed to its mission of unlocking healthier, longer lives for everyone, which is why the free Zero experience will remain free.

Zero Plus is now available globally at the introductory subscription price of $9.99/month or $49.99/year at launch, with a free one-week trial. For more information on how to subscribe to the app, visit https://zerofasting.com/zero-plus .

About Big Sky Health, Inc.

Founded in 2018 by Mike Maser, Big Sky Health is a health and wellness company overseeing key companies in the health and wellness industry, including world’s most popular fasting app Zero, alcohol tracker Less , and meditation & breathing app Oak . Big Sky Health aims to remove roadblocks and motivate people to reach their fasting goals, through confidence, courage, celebration and a shared experience. It does this through offering affordable and accessible coaching and resources. A community of more than 7.5 million around the world, users turn to the company for scientifically-backed guidance in the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle.

About Greycroft

Greycroft is a seed-to-growth venture capital firm that partners with exceptional entrepreneurs to build the world’s most transformative companies. We have deep experience in both consumer and enterprise technology, with a portfolio that spans the globe. We value building enduring relationships with founders and appreciate that they need more than just capital. Greycroft works as a team to support and advise entrepreneurs, empowering them to execute on their vision. We manage more than $1.5 billion in capital and have made over 300 investments, including Acorns, App Annie, Axios, Bird, Braintree, Bright Health, Buddy Media, Huffington Post, Icertis, Plated, Scopely, Shipt, TheRealReal, Thrive Market, Trunk Club, and Venmo. For more on Greycroft visit: https://greycroft.com .

