MCLEAN, Va., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global technology services firm, is pleased to announce the launch of its Healthcare Analytics solution D4QM™ (DISYS For Quality Measurement) in partnership with Snowflake, the Cloud Data Platform.



D4QM™ helps improve the data acquisition and data quality to enhance HEDIS and Star reporting. The solution utilizes big data and AI enabled BI tools to ensure new and seamless clinical quality measures. It then churns out actionable clinical insights that will be utilized to streamline the quality measures, improve value-based reimbursement (VBR) plans, and enhance member engagement.

“Partners like DISYS are able to bring the power of Snowflake’s Cloud Data Platform and apply it to specific challenges due to their industry expertise,” said Todd Crosslin, Head of Healthcare & Lifesciences, Snowflake.

Key elements of the new D4QM™ solution include:

A focus on understanding and rationalizing the current process and architecture to deliver seamless reporting for HEDIS & STAR programs.

Strategic utilization of the Snowflake cloud data platform to centralize all structured and semi-structured health data from multiple sources into a single repository; and

A structure to unlock the insights needed to transform quality measure management while enabling faster insights, support diverse reporting and analytics needs with consistent performance for all users.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Snowflake to launch D4QM™. Designed to solve the modern-day data and application challenges, the Snowflake platform also integrates with all leading data management, data integration, and BI tools to help us solve real-life industry problems. With D4QM™ Health plan companies now have a better data management, analytics, and insights to improve the quality of care, along with tools to enhance member engagement in a value-based healthcare system,” said Giri Rajaiah, VP Healthcare, DISYS.

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com .