PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of corporate wellness SaaS solutions, today announced that it has launched VP Passport™, a critical health, safety and crisis response platform, as part of the company’s broader Return-to-Workplace solution. This new app, which can be configured to reflect employer-specific cultures, structures and protocols, leverages core components of Virgin Pulse’s flagship wellbeing platform to support organizations in safely reopening their workplaces and confidently navigating the next phase of COVID-19.
With many cities, states, and nations in the process of relaxing stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines, employers are increasingly focused on preparing for the safe return of employees to a workplace that will look markedly different than before the COVID-19 outbreak.
“In the past two-and-a-half months, health, wellbeing and safety have taken the top spots on the critical priority list of every CEO, organization, government, and community across the globe,” said David Osborne, CEO of Virgin Pulse. “Never before have organizations in every corner of the world had to completely rethink their workplace strategies so quickly. To support their employees today and safeguard against future disruption, employers must act urgently and fast forward to a future where health, safety and wellbeing are managed as strategic, interconnected business priorities.”
In early March, in response to market needs, Virgin Pulse delivered a number of resources and toolkits to help clients and members proactively address and prepare for the current health crisis. The company launched a public-facing COVID-19 Wellbeing Guide to encourage Virgin Pulse members and broader communities build new habits and behaviors around social distancing and handwashing while focusing on maintaining healthy routines during disruption, including physical activity, nutrition, mental health, sleep, and productivity.
“Our COVID-19 Wellbeing Guide was a fast and meaningful way to give our members tools to cope, immediately,” said Osborne. “VP Passport is an extension of that innovation. Our priority now is to deliver technology and resources that further empower employees to take responsibility for creating and maintaining safe workplaces.”
Introducing VP Passport
VP Passport is designed to streamline return-to-workplace processes and mandatory protocols and provide safety assurance for employers and employees. This highly configurable solution combines live health coaching, screening, monitoring, survey and attestation tools, content, real-time reporting and analytics to support organizations as they navigate the next phase of returning to the workplace.
Unlike existing symptom checker tools and apps, VP Passport can be configured to segment and support populations according to different parameters such as location, employee type, job function and return-to-workplace phases. This flexibility will, for example, allow organizations to support office personnel, retail workers, and field service employees, as well as vendors and contractors, according to rules and timetables specific to their job type.
How Does VP Passport Work?
Upon enrollment in VP Passport, users initiate an easy-to-use, daily risk assessment workplace screener that:
Availability
VP Passport will be available in June and offered on a monthly or annual per-participant subscription plan.
Virgin Pulse’s Comprehensive Return-to-Workplace Solution
Virgin Pulse is committed to using its resources and expertise to improve the lives of members at a time when immediate access to testing, screening and other COVID-19 related resources has never been more critical. The company’s comprehensive Return-to-Workplace solution not only empowers clients to effectively respond to the challenges of COVID-19, it allows them to take the first step in future-proofing their organization for whatever comes next. VP Passport is part of Virgin Pulse’s larger Return-to-Workplace solution which encompasses:
Learn more about Virgin Pulse's product innovation, including VP Passport, at THRIVEx 2020, a month-long virtual event designed to empower health, wellbeing and safety leaders to connect, plan and navigate the future with confidence.
Additional Virgin Pulse resources:
Coronavirus Awareness Toolkit for Employers
Coronavirus Awareness Toolkit for Health Plans
Work-From-Home Playbook
COVID-19 Mental Wellbeing Toolkit
About Virgin Pulse
Founded in 2004, Virgin Pulse is the world’s largest, most comprehensive digital health and wellbeing SaaS company focused on driving real outcomes for employees, employers, health plans and their members. As the industry’s only digital health and wellbeing company to fuse high-tech with high-touch, Virgin Pulse engages users every day in building and sustaining healthy habits and lifestyles and managing chronic disease. Today, Virgin Pulse supports more than six million members around the world across the entire wellbeing, health and healthcare lifecycle — from prevention to intervention to reversal. To learn more, visit Virgin Pulse and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
