ATLANTA and MIAMI, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVEX Biologics, Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options, today announced that results from the company’s VAST study, a 12-month trial evaluating VIA Disc®, will be presented as part of a continuing medical education (CME) webinar series hosted by The American Society of Pain & Neuroscience.

Details regarding the webinar can be found below:

Event: ASPN CME Webinar Series: Intradiscal Biologics

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2020

Registration Link: Intradiscal Biologics

Time: 9:00 p.m. EDT

Douglas Beall, M.D., chief of radiology services at Clinical Radiology of Oklahoma and principal investigator of the VAST study, will be presenting data from VIVEX’s 12-month study of VIA Disc® for treatment of patients with one- or two-level symptomatic degenerative disc disease (DDD). Initial results were recently published in the peer-reviewed journal The International Journal of Spine Surgery .

“We are delighted to have additional details about the therapeutic potential of VIA Disc presented as part of this webinar series,” said Peter Wehrly, chief executive officer of VIVEX. “To date, VIA Disc is the only non-surgical allogeneic disc tissue supplement to demonstrate clinically meaningful results in one- and two-level treated patients, ultimately reducing patients’ pain and improving quality of life. We look forward to sharing our findings among webinar participants.”

VIA Disc is a non-surgical, injectable intradiscal treatment option for patients suffering from chronic discogenic lower back pain resulting from degenerative disc disease (DDD). The VAST trial is the largest randomized controlled trial on multi-level disc disease to demonstrate clinically significant and important benefit from treating the disc, the anatomic site considered to be the most common source of back pain.

The VAST trial is a prospective, randomized, parallel-arm, multicenter study approved to enroll up to 220 subjects at up to 15 clinical sites.

About VIVEX Biologics, Inc.

VIVEX Biologics is a pioneer in regenerative medicine, specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options and solutions that improve clinical, surgical and therapeutic patient care through innovation. With tissue damage resulting from a variety of diseases, direct injury or trauma, there is a significant need for advanced solutions. By leveraging the resources of the nation’s oldest civilian tissue bank, VIVEX is channeling the body’s inherent healing qualities to bring patients optimal care and to provide medical professionals and patients with innovative treatment options for a broad range of indications.

