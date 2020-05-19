RALEIGH, N.C., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector that is reshaping traditional healthcare, today announced the launch of the PeriOp Patient Adherence mobile app to support hospitals and health systems as they face the current surge in critical and elective surgeries.



“As many states ease the stay-at-home orders impacting millions of Americans, the wave of voluntary and elective surgical procedures is building. Our nation’s hospitals – with strained resources and overstressed frontline workers – must now fight to get back to delivering the high-quality patient care needed for this influx of patients,” said Jerry Lepore, CEO for MobileSmith Health. “This is not the time to be dealing with the financial challenges that come with same-day surgical cancellations, hospital readmissions and outdated patient management workflows. Our launch of the PeriOp Patient Adherence app kicks off MobileSmith’s new series of mobile solutions designed to remove that operational and financial burden off the shoulders of these hospitals so they can focus on patient care.”

PeriOp Patient Adherence is an intelligent platform that helps hospitals of all sizes gain, retain and maintain patients through transformative navigation and encounter-based functionality. The perioperative mobile app improves post discharge medical adherence, provides education and procedural transparency, while streamlining staff and clinician workflows to reduce complications and preventable readmissions. The PeriOp solution, which integrates with both Epic and Cerner workflows, leverages an artificial intelligence chat bot to empower patients by helping to break down intensive or daunting medical information in a format that’s easier to understand.

Bending the Curve

In addition to PeriOp, MobileSmith will continue to offer hospitals its three COVID-19 mobile apps at waived licensing and subscription fees, as well as deferred invoicing. COVID Response – Staff and COVID Response – Community provide the latest and most accurate push notifications and alerts to convey breaking news, vital updates, and customized facility information to both hospital employees and their regional communities. COVIDClear™ helps organizations access and track the COVID-19 status of their workforce to protect patients, coworkers, themselves and their families.

For more information, contact MobileSmith at sales@mobilesmith.com or call 855-516-2413 x1.

About MobileSmith Health

MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST) is changing healthcare one app at a time by targeting the glaring inefficiencies in the American healthcare delivery model. The company’s mobile app platforms are an intuitive and patient-friendly way to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence, reduce cancellations and complications across episodes of care, and save the average hospital’s surgical operations over $3 million annually.

For more information, visit www.mobilesmith.com and connect with us at @TheMobileSmith , Facebook and LinkedIn .