AB “Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter referred to as the Company and GEN) company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrinės st. 21, Elektrėnai. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 648 002 629; ISIN code LT0000128571.

The company informs that on 19 May 2020, according to the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders which was held on 4 December 2019, submitted a request to Nasdaq Vilnius AB to remove the Company's shares from the official trading list of Nasdaq Vilnius Baltic no later than from 1 July 2020 (the last day of being in the official listing - no later than 30 June 2020).

As previously announced ( link ), the mandatory buyout of GEN shares is being conducted since 18 May 2020. Shareholders of GEN must sell their shares to Ignitis Grupė within 90 calendar days from the public announcement of this notification. The last day when the shares can be sold under the mandatory buyout is 17 August 2020. That means that shareholders of GEN will be able to sell shares through the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange by this date, regardless of the fact that the Company's shares will be already delisted.