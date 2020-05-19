Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter – the Company or ESO), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.

The company informs that on 19 May 2020, according to the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders which was held on 4 December 2019, submitted a request to Nasdaq Vilnius AB to remove the Company's shares from the official trading list of Nasdaq Vilnius Baltic no later than from 1 July 2020 (the last day of being in the official listing - no later than 30 June 2020).

As previously announced (link), the mandatory buyout of ESO shares is being conducted since 18 May 2020. Shareholders of ESO must sell their shares to Ignitis Grupė within 90 calendar days from the public announcement of this notification. The last day when the shares can be sold under the mandatory buyout is 17 August 2020. That means that shareholders of ESO will be able to sell shares through the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange by this date, regardless of the fact that the Company's shares will be already delisted.





More information: Tomas Kavaliauskas, ESO spokesman, +370 617 51616, tomas.kavaliauskas@eso.lt





