New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Solution, Component, Industry And Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136806/?utm_source=GNW

The market in North America is projected to witness growth owing to the rising adoption of industrial control and factory automation technologies in different industries to automate their different processes. The companies in the US have consolidated their production and increased their focus on operational expenditure over capital expenditure. The increasing use of smart manufacturing technologies is enabling manufacturers to enhance their production efficiency and decrease their operational expenditure.



Industrial 3D printing is expected to soar highest in industrial control and factory automation market during forecast period

Industrial 3D printing comprises scanning and printing software.Scanning software is used in various stages of product development, right from the conceptualization of products to their designing, prototyping, engineering, manufacturing, and quality controlling.



Scanning software allows manufacturing of tools by 3D printing without working on their designs by simplifying scanning of tools that have already been developed using traditional methods.



Distributed control system to dominate industrial control and factory automation market, by solutions, during forecast period

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the ongoing rapid industrialization in emerging economies. Developing countries have expansion and capacity addition plans related to their power sector, which is expected to fuel the demand for DCS during the forecast period.



APAC to be fastest-growing market for industrial control and factory automation during forecast period

Among all regions, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2020 to 2025.The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of industrial automation technologies, especially across China and India.



The growth of the industrial control and factory automation market in China can be attributed to the increase in labor wages and the presence of a large number of automobile manufacturing plants in the country.



The break-up of profiles of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 50%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 20%

• By Region – North America – 38%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 7%



Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Emerson (US), Mitsubishi (Japan), and Schneider Electric (France) are a few of the dominating players in the industrial control and factory automation market. Other companies involved in the development of smart manufacturing solutions include Rockwell (US), General Electric (US), Yokogawa (Japan), OMRON (Japan), and Honeywell (US).

This global industrial control and factory automation market has been segmented by component, solution, industry, and geography.The industrial control and factory automation market based on component has been segmented into industrial robots, machine vision, control valves, field instruments, human-machine interface, industrial PC, sensors, and industrial 3D printing.



The industrial control and factory automation market based on solutions has been segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition, programmable logic controllers, distributed control system, manufacturing execution system, product lifecycle management, functional safety, and plant asset management.The industrial control and factory automation market based on industry is segmented into the process industry and discrete industry.



Industries that implement industrial control and factory automation are process industries and discrete industries. The industrial control and factory automation market, by geography, has been segmented into 4 regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market based on component, solution, industry, and region have been included to give an overall view of the industrial control and factory automation market.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the industrial control and factory automation market growth have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes detailed information on the competitive landscape, along with key players, in-depth analysis, and revenue of key players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136806/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001