F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 19 May 2020, at 18.00 EEST

Change in the holding of F-Secure Corporation's own shares

On 12 May 2020, the Annual General Meeting of F-Secure Corporation resolved that approximately 40% of the annual remuneration to the Board of Directors will be paid as company shares. Accordingly, on 19 May 2020, F-Secure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 42,106 of the company's own shares to members of the Board of Directors.

Following the transfer, F-Secure Corporation holds a total of 635,760 of its own shares.

