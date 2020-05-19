Washington, D.C., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC is pleased to sponsor the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Annual Conference for the 15th consecutive year. Starting this week, the event takes place virtually for the first time this year, with concurrent sessions through June 26, 2020.

“The GFOA’s 114th Annual Conference continues with an impressive lineup of leading experts and plenty of opportunities for attendees to engage virtually,” said Chris Morrill Executive Director/CEO of the GFOA. “We appreciate the commitment of sponsors like ICMA-RC who back the professional development and quality programming GFOA members have come to rely on.”

This year, the GFOA conference will stream over 40 sessions with leading practitioners, recognized industry experts and researchers. As a premier sponsor, ICMA-RC will engage conference attendees through a virtual exhibit hall, presentations and with ICMA-RC CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional personal sessions. In addition, ICMA-RC will provide technological solutions for participants and plan sponsors as well as resources related to the coronavirus and the CARES Act.

“During these challenging times, we are committed to supporting GFOA and other public sector partners as they share thought leadership and best practices while working tirelessly to provide community services that Americans depend on,” said ICMA-RC CEO and President Lynne Ford. “This is an important time to connect. We are excited about the innovative virtual format that GFOA has planned for this year’s conference attendees.”

Visit to learn more or register for the 114th GFOA Annual Conference.

About GFOA

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), founded in 1906, represents public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada. The association's more than 20,000 members are federal, state/provincial, and local finance officials deeply involved in planning, financing, and implementing thousands of governmental operations in each of their jurisdictions. GFOA's mission is to advance excellence in public finance. GFOA has accepted the leadership challenge of public finance. To meet the many needs of its members, the organization provides best practice guidance, consulting, networking opportunities, publications including books, e-books, and periodicals, recognition programs, research, and training opportunities for those in the profession.

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $53 billion in assets under management and administration (as of March 31, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC's mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter.

Aprile Pritchet ICMA-RC 202-962-8067 apritchet@icmarc.org