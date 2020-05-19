New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Expression Market by Type, Products, Application, End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04998217/?utm_source=GNW

2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.2%. The growth of this market is driven majorly by factors such as increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, growing demand for protein biologics, growth in the life science and biopharmaceutical industries, increasing research activities on recombinant based protein expression and availability of funding for protein-based research. Emerging economies are likely to create significant growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high cost of protein expression reagents and instruments, along with increasing consolidation and high barriers for new entrants, will challenge market growth.



By product and service, the reagents segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product and service, the protein expression market is segmented into reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments, and services.The reagents segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.



This segment is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing research activities in the field of protein expression and the large-scale production of antibodies and vaccines.



By system type, the prokaryotic expression systems segment dominated the global protein expression market in 2019.

Based on system type, the external protein expression market is segmented into prokaryotic expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, insect cell expression systems, yeast expression systems, cell-free expression systems, and algal-based expression systems. The prokaryotic expression systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global protein expression industry in 2019, owing to low cost and ease of use of prokaryotic expression systems.



Asia Pacific protein expression market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the high incidence of chronic diseases, increasing public and private investments, and an increase in life sciences research.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–29%, Tier 2–37%, and Tier 3–34%

• By Designation: C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–35%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–22%, RoW-11%



The prominent players operating in the global protein expression market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Genscript Biotech Corporation (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Lonza (US), Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. (US), and Synthetic Genomics Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the protein expression market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.



