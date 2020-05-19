Ramsey, NJ, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its IT Services Division, All Covered (All Covered) has been named to After Nines Inc.’s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list for 2020. The annual list and research identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets.

All Covered earned the #8 spot on ChannelE2E’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for its expertise in delivering solutions to the finance industry. This is All Covered’s fifth consecutive year in the top ten. The rankings are based on ChannelE2E’s Q4 2019 and January 2020 readership survey, and ChannelE2E’s vertical market industry coverage. MSPs featured throughout the list and research leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR) in specific market segments.

This year’s research revealed several key MSP market trends, including:

Honorees generated a combined $1.12 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2019, up from $699.1 million in 2018. The surge involved organic growth combined with accelerating merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on financial services and healthcare, while MSPs in the legal and manufacturing sectors also showed particularly strong growth.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 2.8 million users across their customer sites in 2019, up from 2.6 million in 2018.

MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (56%), Dell Technologies (22%), Cisco Systems (21%), Datto (19%), ConnectWise (11%) and Ingram Micro (11%).

“We are thrilled to again be ranked as a leader among MSPs providing managed IT, security and compliance solutions to banks and credit unions,” said Marco Maggio, Vice President of Strategic Services, All Covered. “This continuous recognition from ChannelE2E represents our ongoing commitment to providing financial institutions with cutting-edge products and solutions and reinforces the value we bring to this industry.”

“After Nines Inc. congratulates All Covered on this honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Vertical market MSPs are uniquely positioned to assist their customers with automation, cybersecurity, e-commerce and business recovery services during this challenging time for the global economy.”

All Covered is the leading provider of IT compliance and cybersecurity services to financial institutions, enabling its customers to implement competitive products and services to acquire, maintain and grow customers. Its team of certified security and compliance professionals are former banking and IT security executives experienced in delivering solutions to financial institutions. All Covered’s clients are increasingly competitive, while successfully maintaining regulatory compliance and implementing security measures to mitigate cyber threats.

The ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the list and associated report online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey – from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us