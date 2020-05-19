Rockford, Illinois, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a supply chain management and technology solutions integrator and small business federal defense contractor, recently completed a substantial delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the State of Illinois. Within the order, SupplyCore delivered 750,000 KN95 masks and 100,000 safety glasses, procured from FDA-approved suppliers over the course of several weeks.

As COVID-19 began to spread in the United States back in March, representatives from Illinois State Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office reached out to SupplyCore because of the company’s history and reputation as a logistics and supply chain integrator for the U.S. military and Department of Defense. For more than 30 years, SupplyCore has been sourcing and procuring supplies and equipment for the U.S. and its allies during times of peace, conflict, and natural disasters. In the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, and Maria, SupplyCore supported humanitarian relief efforts by procuring supplies for affected communities and states.

“Our mission to support our nation’s warfighters uniquely positions us to help our country in times of peace and crisis,” said Peter Provenzano, SupplyCore President & CEO. “During this incredible time of uncertainty, we appreciate and are grateful for the difficult and urgent work Governor Pritzker, Deputy Governor Mitchell, and the leadership and staff of Illinois Central Management Services (CMS) attended to. Business and government came together through a new supply chain to help the citizens of Illinois. We are proud to serve our home state.”

As a small business deeply rooted in Rockford, Illinois, where the company is headquartered, SupplyCore has also procured and delivered vital PPE for organizations and agencies within the City of Rockford and Winnebago County, Illinois. Additionally, SupplyCore has worked with municipalities and organizations across the country regarding their own requests for PPE.

SupplyCore, a single source solution for supplies, maintains relationships with more than 10,000 manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to meet mission critical project requirements worldwide. For more information about SupplyCore and its PPE product offering, please visit www.supplycore.com/solutions/covid19.

About SupplyCore Inc.

Founded in 1987, SupplyCore Inc. is a supply chain and technology integrator and small business federal defense contractor providing key support to the U.S. military and its allies. With market segments in Base Operations Supply and domestic and international Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore is driven by its mission to sustain and enhance the physical and human capital of our nation and its allies in times of peace and crisis. Core competencies include global supply chain management and performance-based logistics executed in a variety of environments. A member of the elite Inc. 500 Hall of Fame, SupplyCore was named in 2019—for the fourth consecutive year—to the Inc. 5000, Inc.’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in America. SupplyCore also includes MPOWR®, its software and innovation division. For more information about SupplyCore, visit www.supplycore.com.

