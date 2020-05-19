(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, May 19, 2020, 17.30

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, received a transparency notification dated May 18, 2020, from which it follows that, following a passive crossing of a threshold on April 30, 2020, Belgian Anchorage SCRL, including the voting rights of its subsidiary Belgian Leverage SA, now holds 32.55% of the company's voting rights. It thus crossed upwards the 30% participation threshold.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Passive crossing of a threshold

Passive crossing of a threshold Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person

A parent undertaking or a controlling person Pe rsons subject to the notification requirement:

Belgian Anchorage SCRL, Clos des Salanganes 5,1150 Brussels

Belgian Leverage SA, Clos des Salanganes 5,1150 Brussels

Belgian Anchorage SCRL, Clos des Salanganes 5,1150 Brussels Belgian Leverage SA, Clos des Salanganes 5,1150 Brussels Date on which the threshold is crossed: 30/04/2020

30/04/2020 Threshold crossed (in %): 30%

30% Statutory thresholds : 1%, 2%, 3%, 4%, 5%, 7.5%, 10%, 15%, etc. in 5% increments

1%, 2%, 3%, 4%, 5%, 7.5%, 10%, 15%, etc. in 5% increments Denominator: 38 085 047

Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)



A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Belgian Anchorage SCRL 6.204.668 12.197.944 32.03% Belgian Leverage SA 200.000 0.53% Subtotal 6.204.668 12.397.944 32.55% TOTAL 12.397.944 0 32.55% 0,00% B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00% TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights %of voting rights 12.397.944 32.55%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Belgian Leverage SA is the subsidiary of Belgian Anchorage SCRL, 99.99% owned by the latter (see annual accounts of Belgian Anchorage SCRL BNB 31.12.2018).

Belgian Anchorage SCRL has no other subsidiary within the meaning of article 1:15, 2 °, of the Companies and Associations Code. Belgian Anchorage SCRL therefore has no other indirect participation in IBA SA to be notified under article 6, §5, paragraph 1, 2 °, of the law of 2 May 2007 (article 9, § 3, 2 °, of the same law).

Additional Information

1. Passive threshold crossing (article 6, §3, of the law of May 2, 2007) is the consequence of the change of denominator (total of existing voting rights) following the introduction of double voting rights in the articles of association of IBA SA during the EGM of March 10, 2020. The number of IBA shares held by Belgian Anchorage SCRL has not changed (it is still 6,204,668).

2. Belgian Leverage SA acquired on February 23, 2020 200,000 IBA shares held in its own right by IBA Investments SCRL. Belgian Leverage SA is the subsidiary of Belgian Anchorage SCRL, owned (directly) by the latter for 99.99% of its capital. Under article 11, §1, of the law of 2 May 2007, Belgian Leverage SA will not notify separately the acquisition of these 200,000 shares since these shares are taken over by its parent company in this notification.

3. Following the EGM of March 10, 2020 having voted the double rights, the denominator of IBA was modified and this notification of change of denominator was not published until April 30, 2020, this is why this date is repeated in point 7.

For further information, please contact :

IBA

Elodie Jaumain

Paralegal

+32 10 203 180

legal@iba-group.com

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

Attachment