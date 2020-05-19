LAKEWOOD, NJ, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) ("Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced that it will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 to provide a business update on the Company’s progress, including its real estate and insurance strategies. The conference call will be led by Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Alex Blumenfrucht, Chief Financial Officer of Reliance Global Group Inc.



The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 877-407-8033 for U.S. callers or +1 201-689-8033 for international callers. A webcast replay will be archived on the Company's website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through June 17, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 34843.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate as a holding company for several companies in the real estate, insurance brokerage, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus continues to be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including both real estate and insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com