SIGMA Lithium Resources Corporation ("Sigma" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SGMA) (OTC- QB: SGMLF) is pleased to present the project progress update and announce the filing of its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019.
COVID-19 RESPONSE
Sigma’s management has been continuously assessing the situation and taking the necessary actions to address employee health and safety. Sigma is abiding by all government restrictions relating to COVID-19, notably in Sao Paulo and Toronto, where administrative and support staff, as well as third party accounting service providers have been working from home. The Company has implemented several protocols, including significantly restricting travel and generally requiring remote working for administrative personnel. Due to Sigma’s pre-operating status, the required changes at its Grota do Cirilo project (the “Project”) have not been substantial.
Sigma is actively supporting its communities of Itinga and Aracuai in the Jequitinhonha Valley. As previously announced, the Company procured 12 tons of sodium hypochlorite (hospital sanitizer liquid bleach) to be distributed to numerous hospitals, medical clinics, prisons, nursing homes, care centers for people with disabilities and religious entities in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region. This amount should supply them until December 2020. The municipality of Itinga conducted a comprehensive disinfecting program of the municipal food marketplace and public areas using the chemicals provided by Sigma.
“While we remain fully committed to bringing Sigma to production, our top priority will continue to be protecting the health and safety of our employees and their families and our communities,” commented Calvyn Gardner, Sigma’s CEO. “I couldn’t be prouder of the way our employees, our communities in Vale do Jequitinhonha have responded to these unprecedented times. We have been actively supporting the efforts of the municipalities of Itinga and Aracuai to address this challenge. We will continue to engage with the municipalities to plan new initiatives in the coming months."
As of May 15th, 2020, the Brazilian government has not introduced measures which impede the normal operation of the Project. On March 20, 2020, the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy issued a decree which includes the mining sector amongst the industries considered to be “essential” to the prosperity and economy of the country. As a result, the on-site activities of operational and pre-operational mining companies in Brazil are not subject to the physical movement restrictions and shelter-in-place, lockdowns and state border restrictions imposed by certain states and municipalities as a result of the COVID-19. Nevertheless, the Company is following closely other macroeconomic, capital markets, political and social changes that will affect the Company as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the auto industry and demand for electric vehicles.
MOST RECENT HIGHLIGHTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE YEAR-END AND IN 2019, (IN REVERSE CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER):
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Selected consolidated financial information is presented as follows:
|(in CAD $thousands except per share information)
|Year ended December 31,2019
|Year ended December 31,2018
|General and Administrative Expenses
|(3,907.8)
|(6,317.0)
|Net Loss
|(5,075.0)
|(10,450.1)
|Net Comprehensive Loss
|(5,175.80)
|(10,664.00)
|Loss per Common Share - Basic and Diluted
|(0.07)
|(0.23)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|103.6
|4,160.8
|Total Assets
|20,927.2
|19,076.7
|Total Liabilities
|(12,187.9)
|(7,694.8)
The Company’s net loss totalled $5,074,967 for the year ended December 31, 2019, with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.07. This compares with a net loss of $10,450,133 with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.23 for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in net loss of $5,375,166 was principally because of lower general and administrative expenses, which totalled $3,907,847 for the year ended December 31, 2019 (2018 - $6,317,042).
At December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $103,640, compared to $4,160,792 at December 31, 2018. The decrease in cash of $4,057,152 from the December 31, 2018 cash balance of $4,160,792 was the result of net cash inflows in operating activities of $409,731 (net of the initial tranche of the Mitsui Pre-Payment), cash outflows from investing activities of $4,893,174; cash inflows in financing activities of $377,608, and positive effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held in foreign currency of $48,683.
Management believes that the Company has access to sufficient funds for its planned expenditures for the next 12 months and to meet certain ongoing obligations with third parties. The Company has considerable flexibility in terms of the pace and timing of project costs and how expenditures have been, or may be, adjusted, limited or deferred subject to current capital resources and the potential to raise further funds. The CAD$6.6 million (US$5 million) A10 Group Credit Facility provides additional support for the Company’s needs. As of December 31, 2019, $311,760 (US$240,000) had been drawn on the A10 Group Credit Facility. As of May 15, 2020, $1,388,732 (US$986,000) had been drawn on the A10 Group Credit Facility.
NEXT STEPS FOR SIGMA FOR 2020 (SUBJECT TO COVID-19 DEVELOPMENTS)
It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic or its ultimate impact on the financial results and condition of the Company and its operating subsidiaries in future periods. Therefore, Sigma has been focusing on advancing the Project to construction, prioritizing the activities that can be mostly executed with Brazilian-based personnel and that require a limited amount of inbound and outbound travel to and from Brazil. In 2020, subject to COVID-19 developments, the Company intends to:
MINOR DELAYS IN FILING 1Q 2020
As a result of Sigma experiencing initial unforeseen difficulties implementing “home office” working practices for its administrative staff in Sao Paulo and Toronto in March, the company experienced a 15-day delay in filing its 2019 annual disclosure documents required under National Instrument 51-102 (“NI 51-102”). These difficulties have been resolved and administrative activities are normalized.
However, the minor delay will be carried into filing the first quarter disclosures. Sigma is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously and the first quarter 2020 filings are expected to be completed on or before June 15, 2020. The Company confirms that since the recent filing of its 2019 annual financial statements, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through news releases.
Sigma will be relying on Blanket Order 51-517 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements of the British Columbia Securities Commission and similar exemptions provided by the Ontario Securities Commission, which allow for a delay in required quarterly disclosure document filings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sigma will be relying on the temporary exemption with respect to the following provisions: (i) The requirement to file interim consolidated financial statements for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 within 60 days of the end of the three month period ended March 31, 2020, as required by section 4.4(b) of NI 51-102; (ii) the requirement to file management discussion and analysis for the period covered by such first quarter financial statements within 60 days of the end of the first quarter as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and (iii) the requirement to file certifications of the first quarter financial statements pursuant to section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109.
In the interim, management and other insiders of Sigma are subject to a management trading black-out policy as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11- 207.
INDEPENDENT QUALIFIED PERSON
The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Antoine Laporte, P.Geo., M. Sc., of SGS Canada Inc. Mr. Laporte is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is independent of Sigma.
ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUM
Sigma is a Canadian company and produces environmentally sustainable battery-grade lithium concentrate on a pilot scale since 2018, shipping high-quality above 6% Li2O coarse lithium concentrate samples to potential customers in Asia. Based on the technical report titled “Grota do Cirilo Lithium Project, Araçuaí and Itinga Regions, Minas Gerais, Brazil, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on Feasibility Study Final Report”, dated October 18, 2019 and with an effective date of September 16, 2019, a larger-scale lithium concentration commercial production plant will contemplate a capacity of 220,000 tonnes annually of battery-grade low-cost lithium concentrate and Sigma will be amongst the lowest-cost producers of lithium concentrate globally.
To secure a leading position supplying the clean mobility and green energy storage value chain, Sigma has adhered to the highest standards of environmental practices in line with its core values and mission since starting activities in 2012. Sigma’s production process is powered by hydroelectricity and the Company utilizes state-of-the-art dry-stacking tailings management and water-recycling techniques in its beneficiation process. Its corporate mission is to execute its strategy while embracing strict ESG principles. Sigma’s shareholders include some of the largest ESG-focused institutional investors in the world.
