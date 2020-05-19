DeWitt, Mich., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTCO President Scott Milnes announced today that Shelly Guenther will be joining the team as the New Director of Human Resources. The former Director of Human Resources, Sue Bosscher, retired after being with the company for 12 years.

With over eight years of experience in Human Resources, Guenther has managed employee relations, created policies and procedures, and led the creation of employee benefit programs.

Throughout her career, Guenther has developed skills in the recruitment process, compensation programs, benefits administration, and systems implementation. She most recently worked as a Human Resources Manager with Maru Hospitality Group, which had eight restaurant locations and more than 400 employees.

“Shelly is a great addition to our DENTCO team,” said Milnes. “With her depth of experience in Human Resources, we’re looking forward to her fostering great employee relationships and continuing our high-rated benefit programs.”

In her new role as Director of Human Resources, Guenther will take a strategic approach that includes creative motivation, enhanced communication, compensation analysis, and proactive administration. She will oversee and assist employees to maximize and help develop each employee’s goals and performance.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing my experience in HR to DENTCO and to expand my skills even further,” said Guenther. “The team and management have been very welcoming. I’m looking forward to being part of the amazing culture and to continuing the great employee relations, performance and benefit programs.”

Guenther graduated from Baker College in Flint, Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources in 2011. She also received her SHRM-CP (Society of Human Resource Management-Certified Professional) in 2019.

Bosscher oversaw DENTCO’s personnel since 2008 on a part-time basis and later moved to full-time in 2016.

“Sue will be greatly missed,” said Milnes. “She was a dedicated and hardworking team player with a deep understanding of our values. We hope nothing but the best for her in her retirement.”

About DENTCO

DENTCO is the first National Exterior Services Management (ESM) Company in the United States and has over 43 years of experience servicing multi-site companies, including but not limited to retailers, restaurants, convenience stores, and distribution centers. DENTCO specializes in portfolio management on a national level for landscaping, snow removal and ice control, parking lot maintenance, irrigation management and various other ESM® services. For more information, please visit www.dentco.com or call (800) 993-3689.

Attachments

Leah Bueno DENTCO 8133180565 lbueno@hcpassociates.com