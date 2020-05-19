STAMFORD, Conn., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the launch of a new ISG Smartalks™ podcast series exploring digital career trends and news for women.

The new series, “The Digital Dish,” brings together thinkers, industry leaders and pacesetters to spotlight women’s voices and experiences in technology, building on the well-received ISG Smartalks “Imagine Your Future” podcast series, which offers technology and sourcing insights from the thought leaders at ISG and their industry guests.

“It’s never been a better time for women to thrive as leaders, influencers and changemakers in technology,” said Lois Coatney, partner and president, ISG GovernX®. “We’re excited to launch this new platform to share the experiences of women making a difference in digital.”

By bringing together ISG experts and industry leaders in this new podcast series, Coatney said “we are able to share experiences, tips and questions that, collectively, can make a difference for ourselves and support an ongoing discussion of how women can build challenging and rewarding careers in technology.”

Coatney is joined by Julie Fernandez, partner, ISG HR Technology; Jeanne Cuff, ISG associate director, and Bridget McMullan, partner at product management firm Upfront Work, for a wide-ranging conversation in ISG Digital Dish Podcast Episode 1: Plan Now for the Future You, on factors that influence long-term career success for women, including the importance of skill development and establishing networks that build critical social capital.

ISG Digital Dish Episode 2: Paychecks or Passion, with Maria Pardee of DXC Technology, shares guidance on whether choosing a career should be an emotional or financial choice, and how to make and meet commitments, build a personal “brand” and become the best version of yourself. Maria Pardee, vice president and general manager at DXC Technology, shares ideas about where women should focus at the start of their careers and what developments in the digital workplace mean for all employees.

The challenges of working from home under lockdown are discussed in The Digital Dish COVID-19 Special Edition: Mindfulness, Motivation and Mohawks, as Coatney, Cuff, Fernandez and Catrin Podmore, head of marketing, ISG North Europe, share experiences with technology, bandwidth and equipment, home-schooling and ever-present family members. Nichole Michelson of performance coaching firm Vision Pursue also offers insight into how mindfulness can improve concentration and focus at work.

“The Digital Dish offers a fresh and interesting look at how women are navigating the changing world of IT and preparing for a digital future,” Cuff said. “We believe digital enterprises benefit from the many strengths and contributions women make, and that we can share and learn from each other to collectively make a difference for ourselves and for the industry.”

“The Digital Dish” podcast series, along with other ISG Smartalks podcasts, are available on Apple Podcasts, Player FM, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, RadioPublic, TuneIn and YouTube, as well as the ISG website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com