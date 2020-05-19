New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Hand Sanitizer Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Type ; Product form ; Application ; Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894585/?utm_source=GNW

Hand sanitizer is a liquid that is used to disinfect hands and palm, and it kills 99.9% of most common germs. Different forms of hand sanitizers available in the market, including foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers. Both the alcohol-based and nonalcoholic hand sanitizers are offered by most of the market players. Some of the manufacturers are offering foam sanitizers mixed with gel sanitizers that contain vitamin E and shea extracts, which kills most of the common germs, retaining the softness of skin. The gel-based hand sanitizers with alcohol content kill most common germs that may cause illness. Gel sanitizers have wider applications in hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, movie theatres, and others. Hand sanitizing wipes are also known as antibacterial wipes, which are meant to kill 99% of germs, and most of these wipes contain alcohol.



On the basis of type, the US hand sanitizer market is segmented into alcoholic, quaternary ammonia, and triclosan.In 2018, the alcoholic segment dominated the US hand sanitizer market; the quaternary ammonia segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during forecast period.



On the basis of product form, the US hand sanitizer market is segmented into foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers.On the basis of application, the market is segmented into hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, and others.



The US hand sanitizer market based on distribution channel has been segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others. In 2018, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share of the market, whereas the others segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Henkel AG & Company, KGAA, Unilever, The Himalayan Drug Company, Ecolab, 3M, Godrej Industries Limited, GOJO Industries, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., and S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., are among the major players in the US hand sanitizer market.



The overall US hand sanitizer market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the hand sanitizers market.

