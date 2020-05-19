New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Green Tea Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Type ; Flavor ; Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894584/?utm_source=GNW

It is prepared by pan-frying and steaming these leaves, followed by drying them.



Green tea is known to be beneficial against various health issues such as depression and various cancer types such as lung cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer, and gastric cancer.Some of the scientific studies have also proven that the consumption of green tea helps enhance the thinking skills and also is helpful in lowering cholesterol and triglyceride levels in body.



Green tea has gained the attention of the US consumers over the past few years, mainly due to its health benefits.Regular consumption of green tea boosts the immune system, helps maintain body weight in limits, reduces physical stress, and keeps check on skin redness.



Consumers in the US prefer beverages that offer functional benefits. This further propels the demand for the green tea in the country. Many consumers understand the functional health benefits of green tea and seek for green tea products as a more desirable alternative to sugar-laden beverages.



On the basis of type, the green tea market is segmented into green tea bags, green tea instant mixes, iced green tea, loose leaf, and others.In 2018, the green tea bags segment dominated the US green tea market.



The loose leaf segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during forecast period.On the basis of flavor, the green tea is segmented into lemon, aloe vera, cinnamon, vanilla, basil, and others.



The market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others. In 2018, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share of the US green tea market, whereas the others segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



TATA Global Beverages, Finlays, Unilever, Nestlé, Associated British Foods plc., AriZona Beverage Co., Kirin Holdings Company Ltd, ITO EN, and Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC., are among the major players in the US Green Tea market.



The overall US green tea market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the green tea market.

