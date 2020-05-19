SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remediant, Inc. , a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) software, today joins a select group of cybersecurity companies participating in Dcode Accelerate , a program designed to help emerging tech companies break into and scale in the federal market successfully. Over the course of 10 weeks, Remediant will work closely with Dcode to develop its U.S Government & Defense strategy and connect with hundreds of key government and industry leaders.



"Dcode’s cybersecurity accelerator program provides a unique opportunity for Remediant to help address persistent gaps in the cybersecurity protections in our US Government & Defense. Our work will be focused both in terms of general awareness as well as in practice,” said Remediant co-founder and COO Paul Lanzi. “By working closely with Dcode, we’ll be one step closer to improving the security posture of government entities that have been long overdue for a PAM update.”

Dcode Accelerate brings emerging tech solutions from the private sector to government missions, and Dcode selected Remediant out of hundreds of applications through a rigorous vetting process.

“The government needs to ensure its cyber posture is top-notch, especially given widespread teleworking,” said Dcode CEO Meagan Metzger. “These cybersecurity companies are taking steps to enter the federal market at a time when their tech is essential not only to maintain the status quo but to advance missions and respond quickly to the ongoing crisis.”

Remediant joins the Dcode Accelerate program to compliment and accelerate the work that is already underway with Federal agencies. In Q1 2020, Remediant was the recipient of an SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) Phase I award. The SBIR program is a highly competitive program that encourages domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) that has the potential for commercialization.

About Remediant

Founded in the heart of San Francisco, Remediant leads with innovation, delivering enterprise-class cybersecurity solutions that enable real-time monitoring, Zero Trust protection of privileged accounts and Just-In-Time Administration (JITA) across IT/Security/Cloud ecosystems. We protect organizations from stolen credentials being used against them, which is the number one attack vector across all breaches. To learn more, please visit: www.remediant.com

Media Contact: Mark Hodgson Remediant 650-270-4426