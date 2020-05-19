NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against VMware, Inc. ("VMware " or "the Company") (NYSE: VMW) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired VMware securities between March 30, 2019 and February 27, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/vmw.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) VMware’s reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (2) the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 27, 2019, VMware disclosed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) investigation into its backlog of unfilled orders. Specifically, VMware advised investors that the SEC requested a series of documents and information related to the Company’s backlog and associated accounting and disclosures in December 2019. On this news, VMware’s stock price fell $15.11 per share, or 11.14%, to close at $120.52 per share on February 28, 2020.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/vmw or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in VMware you have until June 1, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com