NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) shareholders today elected all nominated directors at the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders. All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:



Melissa M. Arnoldi, CEO, Vrio Corp., a subsidiary of AT&T Inc.

Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP & CIO, General Electric Company

Steven D. Black, Co-CEO, Bregal Investments

Adena T. Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq

Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Center and Chairman, Borse Dubai and Dubai Financial Market

Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO & Executive Director, TMX Group Limited

John D. Rainey, CFO and EVP of Global Customer Operations, PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.

Jacob Wallenberg, Chairman, Investor AB

Alfred W. Zollar, Executive Partner, Siris Capital Group, LLC

Nasdaq shareholders also approved the following proposals:

The company’s executive compensation on an advisory basis;

The company’s Employee Stock Purchase Plan, as amended and restated; and

Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal relating to the right to act by written consent.

