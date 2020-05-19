NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) shareholders today elected all nominated directors at the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders. All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:
Nasdaq shareholders also approved the following proposals:
The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal relating to the right to act by written consent.
For additional information on Nasdaq’s corporate governance, please visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/nasdaq-inc.cfm.
