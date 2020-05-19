LAFAYETTE, Colo., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a leading engineering design services company that integrates complex equipment systems into high-performance indoor cultivation facilities for the global commercial horticulture market, has announced its financial results for Q4 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro stated, “With the changes in the capital markets, 2019 proved to be a challenging year for the cannabis industry and the urban-gro team. I am very proud of how we efficiently and successfully began restructuring the organization to focus on the company’s core services and achieving positive cash flow in 2020. As a result of making significant reductions to our operating expenses and downsizing our team at all levels in Q4 2019, we enter 2020 as a much more nimble and streamlined organization that is operating with a laser focus on profitability and driving shareholder value. Due to the changes implemented in 2019, we believe we have a plan that can be executed and are in a much better position to manage the impact of COVID-19.”
The following financial, product, and service highlights serve as a strong foundation upon which the streamlined urban-gro can build in 2020:
Financial Highlights:
Balance Sheet Highlights
Company Product and Service Highlights
In 2019, the Company successfully executed the following operational initiatives:
Management Commentary
As reflected in the 2019 financials, urban-gro entered the year focused on driving top line revenue and reinvesting profits into future growth. By solidifying the base platform, we invested in the Company’s future value proposition as we (i) completed investments in technology related companies, and (ii) made a strategic acquisition with the intention of strengthening our core competency and point of differentiation, Engineering Design Services.
We believe we have now built our platform, and we are beginning to realize certain cost savings as a result of our initiatives, including:
In order to continue to strengthen our financial position, in February 2020, we closed on a $6 million credit facility with a Canadian institutional lender (comprised of a $2 million term loan and a revolving credit facility of up to $4 million), and also extended our pre-existing $1 million note held by a director of the Company. The proceeds from the term loan were used to refinance existing indebtedness, and we believe the credit facility will help provide the company with additional resources to support our strategy and operations.
Entering 2020, and with the cost reduction initiatives deployed, the company is in a better position to build going forward. Although we may opportunistically pursue strategic growth opportunities, we are primarily focused on generating positive cash flows via organic growth in new markets.
Supporting these efforts, we are focused on the following key initiatives:
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to urban-gro, Inc. determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the effects of interest expense, interest expense related to convertible debentures, depreciation and amortization, convertible debenture expense in general and administrative expense, stock-based compensation, and impairment of investment. We believe that the presentation of results excluding these items in Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures for internal planning and reporting purposes. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income per share prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.
Set forth below is a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Years ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Net Loss
|$
|(8,350,573
|)
|$
|(3,895,873
|)
|Interest expense
|704,230
|119,961
|Interest expense related to convertible debentures
|1,333,520
|–
|Depreciation and amortization
|266,476
|154,136
|Convertible debenture expense in general and administrative expense
|432,578
|–
|Stock-based compensation
|1,830,426
|1,245,826
|Impairment of investment
|505,766
|–
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(3,277,577
|)
|$
|(2,375,950
|)
About urban-gro, Inc.
urban-gro, Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO) is a leading engineering design services company that integrates complex equipment systems into high-performance indoor cultivation facilities for the global commercial horticulture market. Our custom-tailored, plant-centric approach to design, procurement, and integration provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of indoor growing operations. We also help our customers achieve operational efficiency and economic advantages through a full spectrum of professional services focused on facility optimization, and integrated pest management programs that promote environmental health. In every engagement, our unwavering focus is on solutions that ensure success. Visit www.urban-gro.com to learn more. Follow urban-gro on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this release, terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “may,” “forecasts,” “projects” and similar expressions and variations as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to our ability to execute on our growth strategy, our ability to achieve positive cash flows or profitability, our ability to achieve cost savings, the sufficiency of our liquidity and capital resources, and our ability to achieve our key initiatives for 2020. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.
For inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact:
Phil Carlson
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: pcarlson@kcsa.com
Phone: (212) 896-1233
Media Contact:
Anne Graf
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: agraf@kcsa.com
Phone: (786) 390-2644
