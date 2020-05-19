New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Dried Tart Cherry Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type ; Nature ; End Use ; Distribution Channel ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894582/?utm_source=GNW



The dried tart cherry market was valued at US$ 57.3 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 86.4million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2027.



Dried tart cherry is rich in nutrients and has as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.It is rich in potassium, fiber, and beta carotene.



Dried tart cherry has a unique sweet and tangy taste, and is used in the preparation of various food and beverage products.Dried tart cherry offers several health advantages such as supports heart health, promotes better sleep, and offer relief from pain.



It is a natural source of melatonin, which helps to regulate skin cycle. Dried tart cherry is an excellent source of boron, which further supports bone health. It contains high amounts of anthocyanin, which provide anti-inflammatory properties to help in repair and maintenance of muscle tissue



Based on nature, the North American dried tart cherry market has been segmented into conventional and organic.The conventional segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the organic segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing awareness among the consumers is one of the key drivers for the growth of organic dried tart cherry market during the forecast period.The consumers are becoming conscious about the food products they consume.



The inclination towards the consumption of natural and healthy food products among population is increasing across the globe.The companies are trying to develop innovative products using organic ingredients to attract the health-conscious consumers.



Organic dried tart cherry offers various health-benefits and has applications in several end-use industries. Therefore, the demand for organic dried tart cherry is estimated to increase in various end-use industries as it fulfills the consumer’s requirements.



Geographically, the North American dried tart cherry market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US held the largest share of the North American dried tart cherry market, followed by Canada and Mexico.



The growing focus towards health-promoting food products is one of the key factors that is boosting the dried tart cherry market. The presence of several manufacturers such as Graceland Fruit, Inc., Royal Ridge Fruits, and Cherry Central has bolstered the growth of the dried tart cherry market. Also, the consumer demand for healthy and tasty products without any compromise on taste is expected to propel the dried tart cherry market in the region. Further, the growth of bakery and confectionery, beverages, dairy and other industries is further propelling the demand for dried tart cherry in the North American region.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dried tart cherry Market

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace.China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths as of March 2020.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the dried tart cherry market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.



Cherry Central, Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit, Inc., Payson Fruit Growers, Royal Ridge Fruits, Shoreline Fruit LLC, and Smeltzer Orchard Company, LLC, are among the major players in the North American dried tart cherry market.



Overall the North American dried tart cherry market has been derived in accordance to primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Additionally, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North American dried tart cherry market.

