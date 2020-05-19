Falls Church, Virginia, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azzad Asset Management today announced that five of its investment portfolios have been recognized as "Top Guns" by Informa Investment Solutions, a leading financial data provider.

The firm’s Small Cap Growth, Small Cap Value, Mid Cap Growth, Mid Cap Value, and Dividend strategies were each named to Informa Investment Solutions' PSN manager ranking database for time periods ending March 31, 2020.

PSN Top Guns ranks products in six categories in more than 50 universes and is a resource for institutional asset managers and investors in their decision-making process. Achieving the Top Guns distinction means that the Azzad strategies are among the top 10 performers within one or more peer groups reporting to Informa, the longest running investment manager database in North America.

“Congratulations to Azzad for being recognized as a PSN Top Gun,” said Ryan Nauman, Market Strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence’s Zephyr. “This highly esteemed designation allows us to recognize success, excellence and performance of leading investment managers each quarter.”

The Azzad strategies winning Top Guns status for the first quarter of 2020 include:

Small Cap Growth

Quarterly performance in Small Cap Equity Universe

One-year performance in Small Cap Equity Universe

One-year performance in US Growth Universe

Three-year performance in Small Cap Equity Universe

Three-year performance in US Equity Universe

Three-year performance in US Growth Universe

Small Cap Value

Risk-adjusted five-year performance in Small Cap Equity Universe

Mid Cap Growth

Quarterly performance in Mid Cap Equity Universe

One-year performance in Mid Cap Equity Universe

One-year performance in US Equity Universe

One-year performance in US Growth Universe

Mid Cap Value

Quarterly performance in US Value Universe

One-year performance in US Value Universe

Dividend Portfolio

Three-year performance US Value Universe

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on https://psn.fi.informais.com/

Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal. PSN and Informa Investment Solutions have no affiliation with Azzad Asset Management, but rather evaluate investment managers’ performance on an objective basis. The content of the Investment Manager Top Guns is intended for use by qualified investment professionals. Please consult with an investment professional before making any investment using content or implied content from any Investment Manager Top Guns.

About Azzad Asset Management

Azzad Asset Management is committed to providing investment services designed to help people enjoy optimum performance without compromising their values. Azzad believes that companies operating in ethical lines of business offer relatively less business risk and are in a better position to thrive in the long-term. The firm’s proprietary screening process allows it to prudently manage clients' assets in a manner consistent with their values.

About Informa Financial Intelligence’s Zephyr

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. IFI’s Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and portfolio managers retain and grow client relationships.

