The North America wipes market is accounted to US$ 4,507.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019-2027, to account to US$ 15,149.3 Mn by 2027.



Wipes are small moist cloth pieces that are used for cleaning surfaces.Wipes serves a number of personal and household purposes.



Baby wipes, makeup removal wipes, cooling wipes, perfume wipes, body wipes, medical wipes, general cleaning wipes, pet wipes, intimate wipes, deodorant wipes, nail polish removal wipes, and antibacterial wipes are among various types of wipes that are commercially available for use.These wipes used for light rubbing or friction wiping to remove dirt or liquid from the surface.



They benefit by facilitating a convenient way of maintaining personal hygiene.Apart from maintaining personal and household hygiene, wet tissues and wipes also exhibit antibacterial, exfoliating, and moisturizing properties.



Moreover, rising concerns related to personal hygiene and increasing influence of social media and other promotional media have increased consumer awareness about health and hygiene products. This has significantly driven the demand for personal care products such as baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, and household wipes. However, disinfectant wipes are mainly used in the medical industry, hotels and restaurants, schools, and colleges for disinfecting the surfaces. Thus, disinfectant wipes and sanitizers are used on a large scale as a precautionary measure to fight against the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rising awareness among the consumers in the developed and developing countries about the importance of hygienic products have propelled the demand for wipes in North America. The supermarkets and hypermarkets are gaining popularity among buyers for purchasing wipes in countries such as US, Canada and Mexico. Increased use of mobile phones, computers, and laptops has helped in the growth of online, both in strength and volume.



The North America wipes market is segmented based on type as baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, household wipes, and others.The baby wipes segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the North America wipes market by 2027, whereas the household wipes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Baby wipes are saturated with solutions ranges from gentle cleansing ingredients such as water, moisturizing agents, fragrance, and preservatives to alcohol-based cleansing agents.The chemicals used in baby wipes do not harm the skin, and they rather help decrease skin irritation.



Facial wipes come with softeners, lotions, or added perfume to get the right properties or "feel.” They are disposable in nature and are used as alternatives for cloth handkerchiefs. Facial wipes are made from woven and non-woven materials. The surface of these wipes is often made smoother by light calendaring. Flushable wipes are designed, engineered, and marketed in such a way that these can be flushed off for disposal in a properly designed, maintained, and operated municipal wastewater system. These wipes are designed and marketed for personal use in a bathroom setting and tested for compatibility with sewer systems. The wet wipes can serve a number of requirements for personal and household purposes. Household all-purpose cleaning wet wipes are also known as disinfectant wipes. The all-purpose disinfecting household wipes effectively clean, shine, and deodorizes all hard washable surfaces with antibacterial action. The household wipes are impregnated with high performance formulation bearing a citrus orange fragrance. The others segment includes foot wipes, glass and surface wipes, shoe polishing wipes, and others. These products are sold by various producers under national and local brands through different packaging formats, such as pouches, premium plastics, containers, and sachets.



North America wipes market, based on country, has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US holds the largest share of the market, and the wipes market in Canada is expected to grow register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Growing risk of infectious diseases in developed countries such as the US leads to severe health issues.This has encouraged consumers to use wipes for personal hygiene.



The demand for moist flushable wipes has seen a slight decrease over the past few years.The wipes made by of natural ingredients are gaining popularity among customers as they want to avoid the use of chemicals.



The higher purchasing power among the consumers and increasing disposable income of the consumers have propelled the demand for wipes in Canada. Consumers in Canada are willing to pay higher prices for premium personal care products such as baby wipes and facial wipes. Personal care and hygiene play a major role among consumers in Canada. Moreover, increasing concerns towards health, improvement in living standards, and a rise in disposable income are expected to boost the wipes market in Canada. The demand for wipes has grown considerably in Mexico due to rising consumer preference for hygiene products such as baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, and household wipes. Mexico, as a developing country, has a well-established network of retailers such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. This helps the wipes manufacturers to distribute their products to a wide range of consumers in the country.



A few of the players present in North America wipes market are Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Procter & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Contac Inc., Diamond Wipes International Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Rockline Industries Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., and S.C. Johnson & Son.



Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel form of a disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, as a pandemic.This outbreak started in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, and later, it turned into pandemic causing thousands of deaths worldwide.



Disinfectant wipes are mainly used in the medical sector, hotels and restaurants, schools, and colleges for disinfecting the surfaces.Thus, disinfectant wipes and sanitizers are used on a large scale as a precautionary measure to fight against this pandemic.



As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.The pandemic has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.



China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing and delivery schedules, and sales of various goods in different regions, including North America. The consumer goods industry is one of the major industries in North America suffering serious consequences in the form of supply chain disruptions, technology events cancellations, office shutdowns, etc. The US has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in North America.



The overall North America market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia-Pacific wipes market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America wipes market.

