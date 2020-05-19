New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Water Soluble Packaging Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Raw Material ; Product Type ; Solubility Type ; Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894580/?utm_source=GNW

It is best suited for water owing to its better solubility in water with minimum residue and good impact resistance.



However, Water soluble packaging is manufactured in different grades, including cold water and hot water soluble PVA grades.Water soluble packaging products such as films, bags and pouches are manufactured using polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), which is a synthetic polymer highly soluble in water.



Water soluble packaging is mainly used in the packaging of dyes, detergents, agrochemicals, and other industrial chemicals.Additionally, they are used in the manufacture of disposal bags, laundry bags, and shopping bags.



Water-soluble packaging is considered to be an environment friendly alternative over single-use plastic. The growth in various industries and factories has increased the demand for a sustainable packaging solution over the past few years. As the packaging industry has the biggest impact on the environment, the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions drives the growth of water soluble packaging market.



Based on raw material, the North American water soluble packaging market is segmented into polymers, fibers and surfactants.In 2018, the polymers segment held the largest share of the North America water soluble packaging market; however, the fibers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Water soluble polymers are environmentally biodegradable and thus help in effective waste management and environmental protection.Polymers are extensively used in the production of water soluble packaging products such as bags, pouches, pods, and films.



For instance, polyvinyl alcohol (PVA or PVOH) is used in manufacturing water soluble bags and films, as it dissolves fast when it comes into contact with water.Furthermore, its biodegradable and non-toxic properties propel its usage in the water soluble packaging production.



Fiber-based packaging utilizes reusable, renewable, and biodegradable materials in the process of production. Fibers such as seaweed and collagen are used as a raw material in the production of water soluble packaging. Surfactants are one of the key raw materials in the production of water soluble packaging products such as films, bags, and pouches. Surfactants provide smooth process ability in the production of water soluble films. It provides ease of separation of the formed film from the metal surface of the drum and also acts as an anti-blocking agent. Two types of surfactants are added during the production of water soluble packaging which includes anionic and non-ionic surfactants. More than 2% of surfactant leaches out of the surface of the water soluble film and acts to cause blocking, which leads to deterioration in handling properties of the water soluble film.



Geographically, the North American water soluble packaging market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.US held the largest share of the North America water soluble packaging, followed by Canada and Mexico.



The range of applications of water-soluble packaging includes industrial disinfectants, tools for car care, detergents, detergents, conditioners used for the care home, neutralization, pigments, super absorbents, building mixes, animal care, chemicals for water treatment, and many others.The wider application of water-soluble packaging in various industries is influencing the market growth in the US.



Advantages of water-soluble packaging include accurate weight premeasured doses of the product (not required for further weighing or measuring. comfortable and easy to use), safe handling — no chemicals in contact with skin (prevents exposure to hazardous materials per person), avoiding dust inhalation, no loss of product spills, competitive advantage, and many others. These factors are further boosting the market for water-soluble packaging in the US. Increasing demand for advanced packaging from consumers & end-use industries, growth in the chemical industry, growing environmental concern, and others are impacting the growth of the water-soluble packaging market in Canada. The environment benefits from it as water-soluble films help to reduce packaging waste and are considered biodegradable, non-toxic, and non-inhibitory. These factors are fuelling the market for the water-soluble packaging market in Canada. The companies around the world have increased their efforts to become more environmentally conscious. This factor is boosting the demand for water-soluble packaging in Mexico.



Cortec Corporation, Smart Solve Industries, Kuraray Co., Ltd, Amtopack Inc., Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Mondi Group are among the major players in the North American water soluble packaging.



Overall size of the North American water soluble packaging has been derived in accordance to primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Additionally, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America water soluble market.



Wuhan (China) was the first city to be caused by Covid-19 by in December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the world.China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are some of the worst affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths as per March 2020 data.



The COVID-19outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.The chemical & materials industry is one of the major industries that is facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.



The lockdown of various plants and factories in the North America is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various electronic goods.All these factors are anticipated to affect the chemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and other industries in a negative manner and thus act as restraining factor for the growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months.



The US has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19compared to Canada and Mexico. This is likely to impact the chemical and materials industry in the region. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain is likely to get affected. Additionally, the overall manufacturing processes, research, and development activities will also impact market growth.

