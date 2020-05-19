New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Utility communication Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology ; Utility Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894579/?utm_source=GNW

1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach at US$ 8,380.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2027. The entire oil and gas industry of the region depends upon ICT to fulfill all the pre-determined goals of the business. The industry identified a need to control and manage the future of oil & gas related developments with efficient production of current reserves. Therefore, integration of advanced technologies with business processes, organization, and geographies are mandatory and these factors are likely to drive the growth of utility communication market. To convey real-time status with the technical experts or working staff, use of advanced communication system in both upstream and downstream is important.



Based on technology, the utility communication market was led by wired segment.Wired network is used to relay different types of electrical signals from one end to another.



Often in wired networks, an internet connection is taken using T1 thread, cable modem, or by some other means.



ABB Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc, and Rockwell Automation Inc, are among the key players present in the North American utility communication market.

