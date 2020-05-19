EDMONTON, Alberta, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) has completed a public offering in Canada of unsecured medium term note debentures in the aggregate principal amount of C$400 million. The dual tranche offering consisted of an aggregate principal amount of C$100 million 3-year notes with a coupon rate of 1.299%, maturing on May 19, 2023 and an aggregate principal amount of C$300 million 30-year notes with a coupon rate of 2.899%, maturing on May 19, 2050. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of existing indebtedness and financing the Corporation's capital expenditure program and working capital requirements.



These debt securities are rated A (low) (stable) by DBRS Limited and A- (stable) by Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services.

The offering was made in Canada under EPCOR’s previously filed short form base shelf prospectus dated December 9, 2019. Scotia Capital Inc. and TD Securities Inc. acted as co-leads and joint bookrunners for the syndicate of agents which included RBC Dominion Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc., Merrill Lynch Canada Inc., MUFG Securities (Canada), Ltd. and Wells Fargo Securities Canada Ltd.

For more information, please contact: Kelly Struski Matt Lemay Specialist, External Communications EPCOR Corporate Relations 780-969-8238 780-412-3711 Cell 780-721-9001 Toll Free 1-877-969-8280 kstruski@epcor.com mlemay@epcor.com