New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Smart Mining Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component ; Mining Type ; Hardware Type ; Software Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894576/?utm_source=GNW

The smart mining market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 2,418.4 Mn in 2019 to US$ 10,099.7 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during 2020–2027. North America includes developed economies such as the US and Canada, along with several developing economies such as Mexico. Technological advancements have led to a highly competitive market in North America. The North American smart mining sector is experiencing growth, facing hindrances, and witnessing trends at the regional, provincial/state, and local levels. The world’s largest mining companies have been working hard to cut costs and take the impairments required to support continued North America smart mining commodity demand.

On the basis of component, hardware segment led the smart mining market in 2018. In recent years, wearable devices have been in use in various applications in the mining industry to regulate production processes in hard rock mines, health and safety management in coal mines, and monitor environmental quality in industrial mineral mines.

The overall North America smart mining size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on the segmentation pertaining to the market in North America.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America smart mining market.

A few of the players operating in the North America smart mining market are ABB Ltd, Alastri, Caterpillar Inc, SAP SE, Trimble Inc, and Hitachi Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894576/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001