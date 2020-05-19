WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) ("AGI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 19, 2020. A total of 10,155,224 common shares, representing approximately 54.31% of AGI's outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.
The following nominees were elected as directors for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:
|Director
|Votes For
|Percentage
|Votes Withheld
|Percentage
|Gary Anderson
|9,723,722
|96.15
|389,559
|3.85
|Tim Close
|9,784,468
|96.75
|328,813
|3.25
|Anne De Greef-Safft
|9,960,513
|98.49
|152,768
|1.51
|Janet Giesselman
|9,681,240
|95.73
|432,041
|4.27
|Bill Lambert
|9,448,678
|93.43
|664,603
|6.57
|Bill Maslechko
|9,189,362
|90.86
|923,919
|9.14
|Malcolm (Mac) Moore
|9,441,550
|93.36
|671,731
|6.64
|Claudia Roessler
|10,064,021
|99.51
|49,260
|0.49
|David White
|9,435,529
|93.30
|677,752
|6.70
In addition, all other resolutions presented at the meeting were approved by AGI's shareholders, including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors, the increase in shares issuable under our equity incentive award plan, the reconfirmation of our shareholder rights plan and the reduction in our stated capital account. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under AGI's profile at www.sedar.com.
Company Profile
AGI is a leading provider of solutions for the global food infrastructure, including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France and Italy and distributes its product globally.
For More Information Contact:
Investor Relations
Steve Sommerfeld
204-489-1855
steve@aggrowth.com
Ag Growth International Inc.
Winnipeg, Manitoba, CANADA
