PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, Terrain, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands and the Menus & Venues division, today announced a preliminary net loss of $138 million and preliminary loss per diluted share of $1.41 for the three months ended April 30, 2020.



The impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on the Company’s business has resulted in the need to perform impairment assessments of the Company’s long-lived assets. These preliminary financial results include a provisional impairment expense and the corresponding tax effects, all of which are currently being evaluated. While these items are non-cash in nature, a potential change to the provisional impairment expense could materially impact the reported results.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended April 30, 2020, decreased 31.9% over the same period last year to $588 million. Comparable Retail segment net sales decreased 28%, driven by negative retail store sales due to mandated store closures, partially offset by low double-digit growth in the digital channel. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales decreased 19% at Free People, 24% at Urban Outfitters and 33% at the Anthropologie Group. Total Retail segment net sales decreased 28%. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 74%.

“I am incredibly proud of our teams for their hard work, dedication and resilience over the last two months. The actions we’ve taken during the quarter to strengthen our balance sheet and help preserve liquidity provides us with financial flexibility during this difficult period,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “I’m confident our proven ability to execute our multi-channel, multi-brand, and multi-category strategy will ensure our future success,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three-month periods were as follows:

Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 Net sales by brand Anthropologie Group $ 234,075 $ 354,988 Urban Outfitters 237,320 316,806 Free People 107,664 186,191 Menus & Venues 3,154 6,428 Nuuly 6,270 — Total Company $ 588,483 $ 864,413 Net sales by segment Retail Segment $ 561,232 $ 782,563 Wholesale Segment 20,981 81,850 Subscription Segment 6,270 — Total Company $ 588,483 $ 864,413

For the three months ended April 30, 2020, the preliminary gross profit rate decreased to 2.0% from 31.1% in the prior year’s comparable period. Preliminary gross profit dollars decreased 95.6% to $11.8 million from $269.1 million. The decrease in preliminary gross profit rate was due to significant store occupancy deleverage, a meaningful increase in inventory obsolescence reserves, an increase in delivery expense and an increase in merchandise markdowns. While stores were closed for half of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, store occupancy expense significantly deleveraged as rent and other occupancy costs are unadjusted until agreements are reached with landlords. During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recorded a $14.5 million provisional store impairment charge and a $43.3 million year-over-year increase in inventory obsolescence reserves due to an increase in aged inventory and an increase in the promotional environment in both the Retail and Wholesale segments. Delivery expense increased primarily due to the increase in penetration of the digital channel, lower average order value and an increase in split shipments.

As of April 30, 2020, total inventory decreased by $72.7 million, or 17.8%, on a year-over-year basis. The decrease in inventory was due to an 18% decrease in Retail segment inventory and a 16% decrease in Wholesale segment inventory.

For the three months ended April 30, 2020, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $18.5 million, or 8.1%, compared to the prior year’s comparable period and expressed as a percentage of net sales, increased to 35.8% from 26.5% in the prior year’s comparable period. The deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended April 30, 2020, was primarily related to deleverage in store and field management expense. The Company made the decision to continue to employ and pay a large portion of regional and store management teams despite store closures and reduced sales during the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, marketing expenses increased as a percentage of net sales primarily due to the increase in digital channel penetration. Lastly, the Company recorded a significant increase in allowance for doubtful accounts reserves for wholesale customer accounts receivables as a result of the significant disruption and uncertainty currently in the wholesale macro environment. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the cost savings measures the Company put in place after mandated store closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Company’s preliminary effective tax rate for the three months ended April 30, 2020, was a benefit of 30.3% compared to an expense of 23.7% in the prior year period.

Preliminary net loss for the three months ended April 30, 2020, was $138 million and preliminary loss per diluted share was $1.41.

On August 22, 2017, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. During the three months ended April 30, 2020, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 0.5 million common shares for approximately $7 million under this program. These shares were repurchased prior to the known spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States which forced the Company to close its stores for an extended period of time. During the year ended January 31, 2020, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 8.1 million common shares for approximately $217 million under this program. On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a new share repurchase program. As of April 30, 2020, 25.9 million common shares were remaining under the programs.

During the three months ended April 30, 2020, the Company opened a total of four new retail locations including: two Anthropologie Group stores and two Urban Outfitters stores; and closed one Urban Outfitters store. During the three months ended April 30, 2020, no franchisee-owned stores were opened or closed.

Urban Outfitters, Inc., offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 249 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 233 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 144 Free People stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 11 Menus & Venues restaurants, 5 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores, 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store and 1 Free People franchisee-owned store, as of April 30, 2020. Free People, Anthropologie Group and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through approximately 2,300 department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment.

A conference call will be held today to discuss first quarter results and will be webcast at 5:15 pm. ET at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s3th4urs

This news release is being made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain matters contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “project,” “believe,” “plan,” “will,” “anticipate,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any one, or all, of the following factors could cause actual financial results to differ materially from those financial results mentioned in the forward-looking statements: impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the difficulty in predicting and responding to shifts in fashion trends, changes in the level of competitive pricing and promotional activity and other industry factors, overall economic and market conditions and worldwide political events and the resultant impact on consumer spending patterns, the effects of the implementation of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from membership in the European Union (commonly referred to as “Brexit”), including currency fluctuations, economic conditions and legal or regulatory changes, any effects of war, terrorism and civil unrest, natural disasters, severe or unseasonable weather conditions or public health crises such as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, increases in labor costs, increases in raw material costs, availability of suitable retail space for expansion, timing of store openings, risks associated with international expansion, seasonal fluctuations in gross sales, the departure of one or more key senior executives, import risks, changes to U.S. and foreign trade policies, including the enactment of tariffs, border adjustment taxes or increases in duties or quotas, the closing or disruption of, or any damage to, any of our distribution centers, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, risks associated with digital sales, our ability to maintain and expand our digital sales channels, response to new store concepts, our ability to integrate acquisitions, failure of our manufacturers and third-party vendors to comply with our social compliance program, changes in our effective income tax rate (including the uncertainties associated with the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act), changes in accounting standards and subjective assumptions, regulatory changes and legal matters and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that actual results may differ materially from any projected results expressed or implied therein.

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 588,483 $ 864,413 Cost of sales (excluding store impairment) 562,112 595,357 Store impairment (1) 14,528 — Gross profit 11,843 269,056 Selling, general and administrative expenses 210,578 229,036 (Loss) income from operations (198,735 ) 40,020 Other income, net 162 2,680 (Loss) income before income taxes (198,573 ) 42,700 Income tax (benefit) expense (2) (60,131 ) 10,115 Net (loss) income $ (138,442 ) $ 32,585 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (1.41 ) $ 0.31 Diluted $ (1.41 ) $ 0.31 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 97,910,314 104,437,460 Diluted 97,910,314 105,340,148 AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales (excluding store impairment) 95.5 % 68.9 % Store impairment (1) 2.5 % — Gross profit 2.0 % 31.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 35.8 % 26.5 % (Loss) income from operations -33.8 % 4.6 % Other income, net 0.1 % 0.3 % (Loss) income before income taxes -33.7 % 4.9 % Income tax (benefit) expense (2) -10.2 % 1.1 % Net (loss) income -23.5 % 3.8 %

Excludes potential adjustments to provisional impairment expense of long-lived assets due to COVID-19. The Company’s assessment of these assets is in progress. Excludes the income tax impact of potential adjustments to provisional impairment expense of long-lived assets due to COVID-19.





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

April 30, January 31, April 30, 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 588,740 $ 221,839 $ 291,199 Marketable securities 65,121 211,453 229,163 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

of $6,304, $880 and $892, respectively 55,910 88,288 88,390 Inventory 335,640 409,534 408,362 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 131,517 122,282 122,183 Total current assets 1,176,928 1,053,396 1,139,297 Property and equipment, net (1) 880,353 890,032 829,072 Operating lease right-of-use assets (1) 1,116,597 1,170,531 1,088,290 Marketable securities 13,272 97,096 93,894 Deferred income taxes and other assets (2) 169,054 104,578 101,267 Total Assets $ 3,356,204 $ 3,315,633 $ 3,251,820 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 104,702 $ 167,871 $ 174,258 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 243,671 221,593 214,443 Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities 315,204 249,306 259,478 Total current liabilities 663,577 638,770 648,179 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,088,932 1,137,495 1,092,180 Long-term debt 220,000 — — Deferred rent and other liabilities 85,587 84,013 63,490 Total Liabilities 2,058,096 1,860,278 1,803,849 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized,

none issued — — — Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,

97,777,322, 97,976,815 and 103,599,364 issued and outstanding,

respectively 10 10 10 Additional paid-in-capital 3,593 9,477 — Retained earnings 1,335,430 1,473,872 1,478,678 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (40,925 ) (28,004 ) (30,717 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,298,108 1,455,355 1,447,971 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 3,356,204 $ 3,315,633 $ 3,251,820

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (138,442 ) $ 32,585 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,924 27,809 Non-cash lease expense 48,370 46,626 (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (2) (64,305 ) 4,163 Share-based compensation expense 4,872 5,553 Store impairment (1) 14,528 — Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net 439 552 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables 32,118 (8,003 ) Inventory 71,759 (38,551 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (625 ) (12,396 ) Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities (29,071 ) 15,081 Operating lease liabilities (27,219 ) (47,526 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (59,652 ) 25,893 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for property and equipment (43,518 ) (37,716 ) Cash paid for marketable securities (45,517 ) (129,896 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 311,258 151,761 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 222,223 (15,851 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under long-term debt 220,000 — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options — 974 Share repurchases related to share repurchase program (7,036 ) (71,242 ) Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards (3,720 ) (5,383 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 209,244 (75,651 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,914 ) (1,452 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 366,901 (67,061 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 221,839 358,260 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 588,740 $ 291,199

