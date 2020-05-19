PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, Terrain, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands and the Menus & Venues division, today announced a preliminary net loss of $138 million and preliminary loss per diluted share of $1.41 for the three months ended April 30, 2020.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on the Company’s business has resulted in the need to perform impairment assessments of the Company’s long-lived assets. These preliminary financial results include a provisional impairment expense and the corresponding tax effects, all of which are currently being evaluated. While these items are non-cash in nature, a potential change to the provisional impairment expense could materially impact the reported results.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended April 30, 2020, decreased 31.9% over the same period last year to $588 million. Comparable Retail segment net sales decreased 28%, driven by negative retail store sales due to mandated store closures, partially offset by low double-digit growth in the digital channel. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales decreased 19% at Free People, 24% at Urban Outfitters and 33% at the Anthropologie Group. Total Retail segment net sales decreased 28%. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 74%.

“I am incredibly proud of our teams for their hard work, dedication and resilience over the last two months.  The actions we’ve taken during the quarter to strengthen our balance sheet and help preserve liquidity provides us with financial flexibility during this difficult period,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “I’m confident our proven ability to execute our multi-channel, multi-brand, and multi-category strategy will ensure our future success,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three-month periods were as follows:

 Three Months Ended
 April 30,
 2020  2019
Net sales by brand      
Anthropologie Group$234,075  $354,988
Urban Outfitters 237,320   316,806
Free People 107,664   186,191
Menus & Venues 3,154   6,428
Nuuly 6,270   
Total Company$588,483  $864,413
       
Net sales by segment      
Retail Segment$561,232  $782,563
Wholesale Segment 20,981   81,850
Subscription Segment 6,270   
Total Company$588,483  $864,413

For the three months ended April 30, 2020, the preliminary gross profit rate decreased to 2.0% from 31.1% in the prior year’s comparable period. Preliminary gross profit dollars decreased 95.6% to $11.8 million from $269.1 million. The decrease in preliminary gross profit rate was due to significant store occupancy deleverage, a meaningful increase in inventory obsolescence reserves, an increase in delivery expense and an increase in merchandise markdowns.  While stores were closed for half of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, store occupancy expense significantly deleveraged as rent and other occupancy costs are unadjusted until agreements are reached with landlords. During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recorded a $14.5 million provisional store impairment charge and a $43.3 million year-over-year increase in inventory obsolescence reserves due to an increase in aged inventory and an increase in the promotional environment in both the Retail and Wholesale segments. Delivery expense increased primarily due to the increase in penetration of the digital channel, lower average order value and an increase in split shipments.

As of April 30, 2020, total inventory decreased by $72.7 million, or 17.8%, on a year-over-year basis. The decrease in inventory was due to an 18% decrease in Retail segment inventory and a 16% decrease in Wholesale segment inventory.

For the three months ended April 30, 2020, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $18.5 million, or 8.1%, compared to the prior year’s comparable period and expressed as a percentage of net sales, increased to 35.8% from 26.5% in the prior year’s comparable period. The deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended April 30, 2020, was primarily related to deleverage in store and field management expense. The Company made the decision to continue to employ and pay a large portion of regional and store management teams despite store closures and reduced sales during the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, marketing expenses increased as a percentage of net sales primarily due to the increase in digital channel penetration. Lastly, the Company recorded a significant increase in allowance for doubtful accounts reserves for wholesale customer accounts receivables as a result of the significant disruption and uncertainty currently in the wholesale macro environment.  The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the cost savings measures the Company put in place after mandated store closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Company’s preliminary effective tax rate for the three months ended April 30, 2020, was a benefit of 30.3% compared to an expense of 23.7% in the prior year period.

Preliminary net loss for the three months ended April 30, 2020, was $138 million and preliminary loss per diluted share was $1.41.

On August 22, 2017, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. During the three months ended April 30, 2020, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 0.5 million common shares for approximately $7 million under this program. These shares were repurchased prior to the known spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States which forced the Company to close its stores for an extended period of time. During the year ended January 31, 2020, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 8.1 million common shares for approximately $217 million under this program. On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a new share repurchase program. As of April 30, 2020, 25.9 million common shares were remaining under the programs.

During the three months ended April 30, 2020, the Company opened a total of four new retail locations including: two Anthropologie Group stores and two Urban Outfitters stores; and closed one Urban Outfitters store. During the three months ended April 30, 2020, no franchisee-owned stores were opened or closed.

Urban Outfitters, Inc., offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 249 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 233 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 144 Free People stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 11 Menus & Venues restaurants, 5 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores, 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store and 1 Free People franchisee-owned store, as of April 30, 2020. Free People, Anthropologie Group and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through approximately 2,300 department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment.

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 April 30,
 2020   2019 
       
Net sales$588,483   $864,413 
Cost of sales (excluding store impairment) 562,112    595,357 
Store impairment (1) 14,528     
  Gross profit 11,843    269,056 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 210,578    229,036 
  (Loss) income from operations (198,735   40,020 
Other income, net 162    2,680 
  (Loss) income before income taxes (198,573   42,700 
Income tax (benefit) expense (2) (60,131   10,115 
  Net (loss) income$(138,442  $32,585 
       
Net (loss) income per common share:      
  Basic$(1.41  $0.31 
  Diluted$(1.41  $0.31 
       
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:      
  Basic 97,910,314    104,437,460 
  Diluted 97,910,314    105,340,148 
       
       
AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES      
Net sales100.0%  100.0%
Cost of sales (excluding store impairment)95.5%  68.9%
Store impairment (1)2.5%    
  Gross profit2.0%  31.1%
Selling, general and administrative expenses35.8%  26.5%
  (Loss) income from operations-33.8%  4.6%
Other income, net0.1%  0.3%
  (Loss) income before income taxes-33.7%  4.9%
Income tax (benefit) expense (2)-10.2%  1.1%
  Net (loss) income-23.5%  3.8%
  1. Excludes potential adjustments to provisional impairment expense of long-lived assets due to COVID-19. The Company’s assessment of these assets is in progress.
  2. Excludes the income tax impact of potential adjustments to provisional impairment expense of long-lived assets due to COVID-19.


URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)

 April 30,  January 31,  April 30, 
 2020  2020  2019 
ASSETS           
Current assets:           
  Cash and cash equivalents$588,740  $221,839  $291,199 
  Marketable securities 65,121   211,453   229,163 
  Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
  of $6,304, $880 and $892, respectively		 55,910   88,288   88,390 
  Inventory 335,640   409,534   408,362 
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets 131,517   122,282   122,183 
  Total current assets 1,176,928   1,053,396   1,139,297 
            
Property and equipment, net (1) 880,353   890,032   829,072 
Operating lease right-of-use assets (1) 1,116,597   1,170,531   1,088,290 
Marketable securities 13,272   97,096   93,894 
Deferred income taxes and other assets (2) 169,054   104,578   101,267 
   Total Assets$3,356,204  $3,315,633  $3,251,820 
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY           
Current liabilities:           
  Accounts payable$104,702  $167,871  $174,258 
  Current portion of operating lease liabilities 243,671   221,593   214,443 
  Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities 315,204   249,306   259,478 
   Total current liabilities 663,577   638,770   648,179 
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,088,932   1,137,495   1,092,180 
Long-term debt 220,000       
Deferred rent and other liabilities 85,587   84,013   63,490 
  Total Liabilities 2,058,096   1,860,278   1,803,849 
            
Shareholders’ equity:           
  Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized,
   none issued		        
  Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,
  97,777,322, 97,976,815 and 103,599,364 issued and outstanding,
  respectively		10  10  10 
  Additional paid-in-capital 3,593   9,477    
  Retained earnings 1,335,430   1,473,872   1,478,678 
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss (40,925)  (28,004)  (30,717)
   Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,298,108   1,455,355   1,447,971 
   Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$3,356,204  $3,315,633  $3,251,820 
  1. Excludes potential adjustments to provisional impairment expense of long-lived assets due to COVID-19. The Company’s assessment of these assets is in progress.
  2. Excludes the income tax impact of potential adjustments to provisional impairment expense of long-lived assets due to COVID-19.


URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended 
  April 30, 
  2020  2019 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net (loss) income $(138,442) $32,585 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  27,924   27,809 
Non-cash lease expense  48,370   46,626 
(Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (2)  (64,305)  4,163 
Share-based compensation expense  4,872   5,553 
Store impairment (1)  14,528    
Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net  439   552 
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Receivables  32,118   (8,003)
Inventory  71,759   (38,551)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (625)  (12,396)
Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities  (29,071)  15,081 
Operating lease liabilities  (27,219)  (47,526)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (59,652)  25,893 
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Cash paid for property and equipment  (43,518)  (37,716)
Cash paid for marketable securities  (45,517)  (129,896)
Sales and maturities of marketable securities  311,258   151,761 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  222,223   (15,851)
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Borrowings under long-term debt  220,000    
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options     974 
Share repurchases related to share repurchase program  (7,036)  (71,242)
Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards  (3,720)  (5,383)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  209,244   (75,651)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  (4,914)  (1,452)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  366,901   (67,061)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  221,839   358,260 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $588,740  $291,199 
  1. Excludes potential adjustments to provisional impairment expense of long-lived assets due to COVID-19. The Company’s assessment of these assets is in progress.
  2. Excludes the income tax impact of potential adjustments to provisional impairment expense of long-lived assets due to COVID-19.

 