SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB) today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Annual Meeting) solely by means of remote communication (i.e., a virtual-only stockholder meeting). This change is to protect the safety, health and well-being of its stockholders, directors, employees and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 8:00 am PDT.
Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person at a physical location. However, the virtual Annual Meeting will provide stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 13, 2020, the ability to participate, vote their shares and ask questions during the meeting via audio webcast.
Despite the change to a virtual-only meeting, the proxy card or voting instruction form, as applicable, included with previously-distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting and may be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.
As provided in Assembly’s proxy materials, an online portal is available to stockholders at www.proxyvote.com where stockholders can view and download the Company’s proxy materials and 2019 Annual Report and vote their shares in advance of the Annual Meeting. Stockholders may vote their shares during the Annual Meeting (up until the closing of the polls) by following the instructions available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ASMB2020 during the meeting.
To be admitted to the virtual-only Annual Meeting, stockholders should visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ASMB2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found on their Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials, their proxy card or the instructions that accompanied their proxy materials.
Below are additional details on how stockholders can participate in the virtual-only Annual Meeting:
Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual-only annual meeting, Assembly Biosciences urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome. The HBV program is focused on advancing a new class of potent, oral core inhibitors that have the potential to increase cure rates for chronically infected patients. The microbiome program is developing novel oral live microbial biotherapeutic candidates with Assembly’s fully integrated platform, including a robust process for strain identification and selection, GMP manufacturing expertise and targeted delivery to the lower gastrointestinal tract with the GEMICEL® technology. For more information, visit assemblybio.com.
Contacts Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Amy Figueroa, CFA Investor Relations Consultant (415) 366-5158 Solebury Trout Luke Brown (646) 378-2944
Assembly Biosciences, Inc.
Carmel, Indiana, UNITED STATES
