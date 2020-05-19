SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author, speaker, actor, and singer/songwriter Valentin Diaz has published his debut book, which offers an inspiring glimpse behind the curtain of a young, Christian man’s raw experiences with love, romance, sex, and heartbreak. In “Valentin’s Diary,” Diaz shares intimate and often relatable observations from his point of view as he grapples with his desire for one woman: Liliana.

In the beginning, Diaz experiences denial and bargains with God about His plan for Diaz and Liliana. Eventually, this dissolves into anger and bitterness. As the years pass, Diaz engages in other romantic relationships and tries to distance himself – unsuccessfully – from his unrequited feelings for Liliana. Ultimately, after more than five years of turmoil, Diaz finds acceptance, recovery, and God’s plan for him, releasing him from these painful experiences with love and freeing him to fulfill his God-given destiny.

“At the time I wrote this, I was going through something very difficult,” Diaz wrote in his book. “I found myself experiencing an emotion I had never felt before and couldn’t understand. I figure that this emotion, combined with all these thoughts bouncing around in my head, compelled me to write everything down to make sense of it all. I pray that you do your best to lead a life of faith-based obedience unto God and love unto others.”

“Valentin’s Diary” is an honest, faith-based account of love that depicts Diaz’s spiritual search for insight and subsequent personal dialogues with God. The book also explores Diaz’s professional experiences as a Christian actor and provides important insights into how one can maintain one’s faith, morals, and values when navigating the highly competitive and selective entertainment industry.

Perfect for readers of all walks of life, whether they’re looking to deepen their faith or feeling lost in their relationship with God, “Valentin’s Diary” provides a relatable and encouraging respite in times of uncertainty and urges others to trust in God’s plan for them, even if it does not align with the vision they had for their own future.

“Valentin’s Diary”

By Valentin Diaz

ISBN: 978-1-9736-8486-2 (hardcover); 978-1-9736-8485-5 (softcover); 978-1-9736-8484-8 (e-book)

Available through WestBow Press, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon

About the author

Valentin Diaz is a San Diego-based actor, author, speaker, and singer/songwriter. Diaz has modeled in one fashion show and appeared in one short film. He honed his creative writing skills at Vista High School, and he is passionate about reaching young people on their level to coach them through life’s difficulties. Diaz enjoys helping both single people and couples alike become the best version of themselves. During his free time, Diaz likes to play tennis, golf, and European football. To learn more, please visit www.valentinsdiary.com.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

