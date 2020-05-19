NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Luckin Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: LK) is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on April 7, 2020 at 9:15:25 Eastern Time.



