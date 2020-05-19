New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Push to Talk Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component ; Enterprise Size ; Network Type ; End User," - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894573/?utm_source=GNW



The push to talk market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 7775.1 Mn in 2019 to US$ 15672.7 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 9.62% during 2020–2027. The push to talk market growth in North America is attributed to the existence of widespread communication technologies as well as the presence of the world’s leading telecom service providers and PoC solution providers, including AT&T, Motorola Solutions, and Verizon Wireless, in the region.



In terms of network type, the push to talk market was led by land mobile radio in 2019.Land mobile radios are commonly used push to talk devices in these industries owing to their ability to operate in difficult and remote work environments where other networks are not present.



In addition, continuous technological developments and design improvements in land mobile radios to improve efficiency, range, and connectivity are anticipated to drive the growth of the market for this segment during the forecast period.



The overall North America Push to talk market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Push to talk market with respects to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Push to talk market A few of the players present in the North America push to talk market are AT & T, Qualcomm Incorporated, sprint corporation, Motorola solution Inc, and Tait communication.

