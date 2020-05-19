Fort Myers, Fla., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the many challenges of the current health care crisis, patients of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) report high satisfaction with the oncology provider’s response and efforts to provide care safely, and with little or no disruption. In a survey of over 3,000 patients, conducted earlier this month by an outside organization following their most recent visits, 96% said they were very satisfied with the responsiveness they have received from FCS throughout the pandemic. Cancer patients can be one of the most vulnerable populations, due to compromised immune systems from chemotherapy and other underlying health issues.

FCS CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA said, “We are pleased to learn that our patients are highly satisfied with our response to this unprecedented pandemic.”

“Our patients have conveyed that the availability of Telehealth services at all FCS locations has had a significant positive impact,” said FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan. “To date, FCS has logged more than 16,000 virtual visits and the number continues to increase.” Whenever possible, patients are connecting with their physician, advanced practice provider, nurses, social worker and oncology dieticians securely and conveniently from home. Patients are receiving laboratory results, reviewing treatment plans and accessing vital care management support while mitigating the impact and spread of COVID-19.

"In addition, our team of cancer experts have enacted stringent procedures and safeguards for patients and staff in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Dr. Gordan said. These include restricting visitors in the clinics, screening all patients and staff members as they enter and leave the clinic, requiring mandatory masks for all staff members, practicing social distancing, following strict infection control procedures such as continuously sanitizing the clinics throughout the day, with rigorous cleaning after hours.

Dr. Gordan noted that Rx To Go, the FCS in-house specialty pharmacy, is continuing to dispense oral oncolytic medications with timely delivery directly to patients’ homes; the FCS central laboratory, pathology laboratory and clinical research operations remain open and available to support patients.

“Because the pandemic has impacted so many aspects of our patients’ lives, the FCS Care Management team maintains a robust database of resources and community-based services, such as housing and assisted living, nutrition and food support, respite care, financial assistance and transportation services,” said Dr. Gordan. “Many of these supports have been especially helpful for patients at this time..

Florida Cancer Specialists advocates for our patients every step of the way through their cancer journey. To learn more about the many precautions and procedures Florida Cancer Specialists has put into place, please visit FLCancer.com/COVID-19.

