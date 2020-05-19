Melbourne, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Global is leading the Australian property technology evolution with its recent delivery of virtual reality to market the A-Grade office development 1000 La Trobe Docklands.

Aligned with the company’s technology focus the global real estate business was swift to adopt the latest 3D technology worldwide. The cutting-edge marketing tool is the first in the Australian commercial property market to incorporate leading technology to this scale and has redefined how upcoming developments are presented to tenants.

Poly Global Asset Manager Ronnie Moe said “We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive feedback received from potential tenants who have been enthralled by the capabilities and life-like quality of the VR technology. It provides audiences a completely immersive experience of what a tenancy would be like at 1000 La Trobe.”

From arriving to work on the tram, getting your morning coffee, walking through your tenancy, fitting in a quick lunch-time workout to finishing the day with sensational CBD or Docklands Harbour Views – The VR technology takes away the need to imagine. It encapsulates you in a day in the life at 1000 La Trobe,” he said.

The virtual reality technology is an introduction to how the company is embracing technology across all facets of the business.

“We identified the importance of integrating leading technology in the property industry a long time ago. Achieving the final result of one of our first technology leading projects is an exciting moment,” said Mr Moe.

Poly Global partnered with technology leader 51World to deliver the virtual reality technology.

51World Global Sales Director Michael Tang said the technology has reset the benchmark for how developers will market commercial properties to potential tenants in future.

“We’ve created a holistic VR experience for 1000 La Trobe using the most advanced 3D interactive technology in the market. The use of high quality CGI’s and drone photography combined with the latest VR technology to showcase the façade, lobby, amenities, test-fits, location and transport provides a complete experience answering all audience’s questions through one simple process.

It’s high-tech and its user friendly. The best thing is you don’t need to rely on clunky headsets to experience the VR, making it easier to package and share with potential tenants,” he said.

Features of the virtual reality technology include:

Test-fit across multiple levels

Drone photography views of Melbourne CBD and Docklands Harbour across multiple levels across all times of the day

Exploration of lobby, amenities including EOT, gymnasium and cafe

Façade design from street and aerial view

Location, identifying transport options

Poly’s technology focused approach was introduced at 1000 La Trobe with the delivery of leading VR technology to best market the commercial project to potential tenants.

Committed to continuous evolution the company is now exploring new ways to integrate smart technology as part of the Building Management and Occupant Facilitation System at 1000 La Trobe.

