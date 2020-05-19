BUENA, N.J., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, announced they will hold a conference call at 8:00AM ET on Friday May 22nd, 2020 to discuss the 1st quarter 2020 financial results and business update.



The Company invites you to listen to the call by dialing (866) 393-8366. International participants should call (409) 350-3154. Participants should ask to join the Teligent, Inc. call.

This call is available via webcast and can be accessed under News & Events in the Investor Relations section of Teligent, Inc.'s website at www.teligent.com .

About Teligent, Inc.

Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market. Learn more on our website www.teligent.com .