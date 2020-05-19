New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Industrial Wearable Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product ; End-user Industry ; Component" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894568/?utm_source=GNW

Thus, the industrial wearable market is poised to witness a surge in its demand across different industry verticals during the coming years and provide numerous lucrative profitable business opportunities for the market players.

Based on product, the industrial wearable market was led by AR glasses segment.The AR-based glasses are extensively popular across various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, oil & gas, power generation, and electronics.



The AR glasses owing to their ability for furnishing real-time information for critical industrial assets, machinery, and equipment, as well as their performance level seamlessly through AR technology, has gained wide recognition, which has propelled its adoption rate among various industry verticals.



The overall North American industrial wearable market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America industrial wearable market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the industrial wearable market based on all segments provided with regard to North America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North American industrial wearable industry. A few players present in the North America industrial wearable market are Kenzen Inc, Kinetic, Makusafe, and Reactec Ltd, among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894568/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001