Raleigh, NC, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Imran Haque is pleased to announce his new community outreach program to help vulnerable members of the community. With other members of Horizon Internal Medicine, Imran was recently highlighted by Fox8 for efforts in giving food and other essentials to vulnerable people within Piedmont. Dr. Haque told Fox8, “Horizon Internal Medicine is filling a void for patients who are stuck and have no one to turn to for their basics in these trying times of COVID-19.”

Horizon considers its patients family, and the outreach program is an extension of that family bond. The facility is also extending its kind gesture to anyone in need of help. All they have to do is call Dr. Imran Haque’s High Point or Asheboro offices.

Horizon Internal Medicine is a North Carolina based practice that offers diabetes prevention services, weight management, hormone replacement, medical nutritional therapy and other services that reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases. The facility also offers cosmetic procedures such as Botox, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, spider and varicose vein removal, and body contouring treatments using Venus Concept, Emsculpt, and Smartlipo.

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Imran and the facility are currently offering Televisits to all of its patients. Horizon is also providing Covid-19 testing at both locations and accepting new patients. All one has to do is call their Asheboro office at 336-610-1300 or the High Point office at 336-660-6338. To learn more about their services, check out their website on https://horizoninternalmedicine.com.