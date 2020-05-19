New York, USA, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new coronavirus strain (COVID-19) that evolved in China signifies a remarkable business disruption and has created a havoc for employees as well as business operations all across the globe. However, the disease has left an optimistic influence on the DRaaS market. Soon after the outburst of this pandemic, several companies have started adopting DRaaS services, at a great extent. Many companies have brought a major change in their regular work processes by adopting work-from-home business model, thus providing liberty and safety to their employees. Moreover, the adoption of cloud services by these companies has established world’s largest work-from-home experimental model based on cloud services. As many companies realized the severity of this virus, they promptly reacted to the catastrophe at very early stage and implemented cloud services for the smooth-running of their business. During this hard times, TM One, the enterprise and public sector business member of Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM), came up with cloud services campaign called cloud alpha for businesses. TM One introduced this concept with an aim to upkeep the working and productivity of businesses during the isolation period, thus helping people stay safe at home and simultaneously do their jobs efficiently. In the course of this nerve-wracking circumstances, we are helping our clients in comprehending the effects of COVID-19 on the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market. Our report includes the following aspects:

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market is anticipated to surpass $57,133.1 Million by 2026, growing at a striking growth rate of 42.9% throughout the estimated timeframe, 2019—2026. The global market has been segmented based on organization size, component, provider, vertical, and region. The report offers comprehensive insights on drivers & restraints, key segments, opportunities, and top companies in the market. According to our analysts, affordability and improved flexibility are factors that are immensely contributing to the evolution of disaster recovery as a service market. To survive their business during this disaster, several companies have adopted cloud services for storing data. However, these companies are concerned about data breaching and security which might act as a restrain for the growth of global disaster recovery as a service market.





INQUIRE FOR COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/186/disaster-recovery-as-a-service-market#myQueryForm

Solution Service Segment to Grab a Significant Market Share

By component, the global market for disaster recovery as a service is categorized into solution and service. The solution service segment was valued at $2,148.1 Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 37.7% during the projected timeframe. This is mostly due to the benefits of solution service segment which lets businesses increase the efficacy of their storage systems and optimize the data.

Cloud Service Provider Segment to Grab a Significant Market Share



Based on provider, the global market is segmented into disaster recovery service provider, cloud service provider, and telecom & communications service provider. The cloud service provider segment was valued at $1,934.5 million in 2018 and is foreseen to surge at a CAGR of 40.5% throughout the estimated period. This growth is especially because of the rising customer base in the IT departments.



SMBs and Telecommunication & IT Segment to Unlock Rewarding Opportunities

By organization size, the global disaster recovery as a service market is bifurcated into small and medium businesses (SMBs), and large enterprises. The SMBs segment was valued at $1,112.3 million in 2018 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 50.7% during the forecast period. Requirement of minimal operational cost and easy usage are the major factors fueling the growth of this segment.

By vertical, the global market is classified into government, BFSI, education, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication & IT, healthcare, retail & wholesale, transport & logistics, and others. The telecommunication & IT disaster recovery as a service market was valued at $305.4 million in 2018, and is estimated to rise at a healthy growth rate of 42.6% throughout the projected period.

Regional Analysis and key Market Players

Based on region, the global disaster recovery as a service market is bifurcated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific market was valued at $851.7 million in 2018 and is estimated to rise at a growth rate of 48.6% during the anticipated period. In order to rise from the drastic economic crisis, the governing bodies in this region are investing massively to overcome the economic crisis experienced during COVID-19, which is eventually going to fuel the growth of the DRaaS market.

Top Companies Profiled in DRaaS Market

The key players of the global disaster recovery as a service market consists of

VMware Inc. Amazon Web Services, Inc. HP Development Company, L.P. RACKSPACE US, INC Microsoft Cable & Wireless Communications Limited. NTT Communications Corporation IBM Corporation TierPoint, LLC.

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated with the Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York, NY 10005 (P). +1 917 444-1262 +1 917 444-1263 +1-888-961-4454 Toll-Free support@researchdive.com