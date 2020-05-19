New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America IGBT and Thyristor Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By IGBT Packaging Type ; IGBT Power Rating ; IGBT Application ; Thyristor Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894567/?utm_source=GNW

The IGBT and thyristor market in North America was valued at US$ 1,106.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,578.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. It is expected that the region will witness significant investments in the power transmission systems during the forecast period. Factors such as connecting further renewable generation resources for serving energy demand, as well as ensuring the reliability of the electric system with rising peak demands are expected to drive the investments in power transmission system of the region. Moreover, the expected acceleration in adoption of electric vehicles (EV) is also anticipated to bolster the IGBT and thyristor market.



On the basis of power rating, the IGBT and thyristor market by component was led by medium power rating.With medium power rating modules, discrete devices, and diodes, offer reliable and robust integration from smart home to the grid is safely enabled.



The medium IGBT ranges from 650 V to 3300 V. They are available in the chopper, dual and single switch configuration with a current rating between 200 A and 2000 A.



Overall size of the North American IGBT and thyristor market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North American IGBT and thyristor market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the IGBT and thyristor based on all segmentation provided with respect to the North American regions.Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate and analyze the data.



The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North American IGBT and Thyristor industry. ABB Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Semikron are among the key players present in the North American IGBT and thyristor market.

